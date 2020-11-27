Black Friday headphones deal: get the Bose QuietComfort 35 II at a huge discount

If you’re shopping for a bargain on Black Friday headphones, you don’t want to miss these Bose QuietComfort 35 II deal that brings the popular wireless noise-cancelling headphones to their lowest price ever in the US and the UK.

In the US, both Amazon and Walmart have slashed the wireless headphones from $349.99 to $199.99, saving you $150 this Black Friday.

In the UK, you can get the Bose QC35II for £199.99 at Zavvi, saving you £60 on the £259.99 RRP.

Or, if you prefer the Midnight Blue edition of the headphones, Amazon has slashed the price to £209.99 – considering this variation is typically more expensive than other color options, this is pretty good deal in our books.

Today's best Bose headphones deals (US)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: $349 $199 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones seem to have settled on a $299 price tag, recently, but this $199 deal shaves an extra $100 off their regular price, making them an exceptional value for travelers and home office workers. If you need some zen time, these are a one-way ticket to audio nirvana.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: $349.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and are on sale for $199.99 in this early Black Friday deal at Walmart.

View Deal

Today's best Bose headphones deals (UK)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: £259.99 £199.99 at Zavvi

This is the best deal we've ever seen on the Bose noise-cancelling headphones, dropping to below £200 for the first time ever. This deal is likely to sell out quickly, so you'll need to act fast if you want the Bose wireless headphones at this price.

View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: £259.99 £209.99 at Amazon

We has previously only seen the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones drop to $279 at Amazon in the past, and more recently they seem to have settled on a $299 price tag. That makes this deal all the more special, and what's more, it's for the traditionally more expensive limited edition Triple Midnight headphones.

View Deal

So how good are they? In our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review, we lauded their class-leading noise cancellation and balanced sound, and appreciated the addition of the Google Assistant to answer queries and read back notifications from phones.

They last about 20 hours with noise cancellation turned on and listening at moderate volumes, which is more than enough for a trans-continental flight and back.

Their well-balanced sound will appeal to audiophiles and casual listeners alike, with a mid-bass bump to make the lowest frequencies sound powerful.

Where the Bose fall short is in the extra features department. There’s also no instant-mute feature like on the Sony WH-1000XM3 where you can put your palm over an earcup to hear what’s going on around you and it won’t stop playing music if it hears you talking like the Sony WH-1000XM4 do, either.

Still, at under $200 / £200, there’s a lot to like about the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, and they’re definitely worth picking up if you’re buying for a traveler, commuter, or really anyone who just needs a bit of peace and quiet these days.