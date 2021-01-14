The best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals to pre-order

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals are now officially here to pre-order after a very fancy online reveal. But, with a load of new specs and a lower than expected price tag, is the Samsung S21 the perfect fit for you?

Launching a good few months earlier than it normally does, Samsung really wanted to be the ones kicking off 2021. And luckily, this early reveal didn’t disappoint, offering an iterative upgrade on its popular Galaxy S design.

Many of the specs are identical to what Samsung Galaxy S20 deals brought about last year, or in terms of the screen, slightly weaker. A 4000mAh battery, 6.2-inch display, and fairly similar camera specs being some of the obvious similarities specs-wise.

However, in some ways, these Samsung Galaxy S21 deals are a clear improvement, most obviously in the price tags attached. Brought all the way down to just £769, Samsung is clearly working hard to beat out the rival iPhone 12 deals (priced at £799).

In fact, the price tag reflects the general direction of the phone market, with specs remaining high-end but prices beginning to look a bit more affordable. Other than the price tag, improvements have been made to the 5G capability, to the processor, upgrading to the new and powerful Exynos 2100, and a better video camera too.

If you get the handset during the pre-order stage, you will also get a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Samsung Smart Tags - two new products from the brand. Below we’ve listed all of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals available to you right now with the device officially shipping on January 29.

Trading in your old phone for money off the Galaxy S21:

As a brand new handset, it is no surprise that Samsung Galaxy S21 deals could rack you up a substantial bill. Luckily, you can always trade in an old phone to save money on your new handset.

One of the most popular ones is Sellmymobile. It compares different recycling sites, listing their TrustPilot scores, how long it will take for you to get paid, how you send your phone and of course, how much you'll get.

In terms of what you can earn, taking the Samsung Galaxy S9 as an example, you can get up to £126 for a working device or £41 for a completely broken device. Or, if you have a Google Pixel 3, you could earn up to £118.



Samsung Galaxy S21 review:

Samsung Galaxy S21 review in brief The most affordable of Samsung's new S series Specifications Screen size: 6.2-inch Resolution: Full HD+ Rear camera: 12 + 12 + 64MP Front Camera: 10MP Weight: 172g OS: Android 11 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128/256GB External storage: Yes Battery: 4000mAh Reasons to buy + More affordable than the S20 + New powerful chipset + More advanced 5G capability Reasons to avoid - Battery is the same size as S20

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the cheapest of the three new handsets from Samsung. While it isn't quite as impressive as either the S21 Plus or the Ultra, it stands out as the best option of the three because of that lower cost.

It comes with the same advanced 5G features as both the S21 Plus and Ultra, uses a Full HD+ resolution AMOLED display and features Samsung's new and incredibly powerful Exynos 2100 processor.

That processor improvement doesn't just aid in the power of the handset itself but improves the camera performance, the UI, and performance in gaming and other intensive tasks.

While the device makes significant improvements, it has maintained the same battery capacity, is the same size at 6.2-inches, and uses a slightly lower quality display compared to the S20.