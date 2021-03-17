Three's fantastic 4G home broadband sale includes unlimited data for £17 a month

While traditional broadband deals are all well and good, they're not perfect for everyone. If you live in an area with poor broadband connection, need a more flexible router, or just want something cheap, Three has the perfect option right now.

As part of a flash sale, Three has slashed the prices on a host of its 4G home broadband deals. These range from flexible 1-month plans through to offers that include free gifts like speakers or Apple TV.

However, the overall best value offer seems to be Three's unlimited plan on a 24 month contract. Sign up for that longer contract and you'll only have to pay £17 a month, or alternatively, go for a 12 month plan and pay £20 per month instead.

Three has also discounted its collection of 5G home broadband deals as well. However, these are more expensive and will require you to be in one of the very rare 5G hotspots.

We've picked out the best offers below or you can head straight to the Three website to see them all in one place.

Have a phone line already installed? Check out the best fibre deals

Three's bargain 4G home broadband deals:

Three 4G Hub | 24 month contract | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | £17 a month

This plan is perfect if you're simply after the cheapest 4G home broadband possible. If you sign up for 24 months, you're only having to pay £17 a month - a price lower than normal broadband deals. You can also sign up for 12 months for £20 or for complete flexibility, 1-month rolling for £30.

View Deal

Three 4G Hub + free gift | 24 month contract | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | From £19 a month

Three also has three versions of the deal above that include a free gift in the price, these can be: a Google Nest speaker, Apple TV HD or an Amazon Echo Show 5. Whichever tech device you choose, you can pick between a 12 or 24 month contract, with prices starting from just £19 a month. You can also get a free gift with the 5G Hub mentioned below. However, the costs shoot up drastically.

View Deal

Three 5G Hub | 24 month contract | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | £24 a month

If you're lucky enough to live in a 5G area, Three has another plan for you. It utilises its upgraded 5G Hub, allowing you to access much faster speeds. However, it is also a fair bit more expensive with prices starting at £24 a month if you choose the 24 month contract. Prices go up if you go for the 12 month option, costing £29 a month.

View Deal

How does 4G Home Broadband work?

These home broadband plans work by putting a SIM card into a router, allowing you to connect through SIM data. In this way, it is a lot like tethering onto a phone plan like you can with most phones these days.

These routers can be connected to a number of devices while still providing strong speeds - plenty for streaming, gaming, using social media and working from home.

What other broadband plans are available?

Obviously mobile broadband isn't the only option out there for people needing home internet. You can always go for the more traditional broadband plans with cables and phone lines. Or another portable option is mobile broadband or if you live in the right areas, 5G home broadband.

However, going for traditional broadband deals right now will require you to already have a phone line.