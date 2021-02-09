4G home broadband in Australia: how it's different from mobile and the best plans

If you've landed on this page, you're probably aware that there are a few alternatives to the NBN and other wired connections when getting hooked up to the internet, but what advantage does 4G home internet and mobile broadband offer?

For those in more rural and remote locations, or those who otherwise aren't able to get a fixed line connection, making use of the nation's 4G data network is a great alternative.

What's more, because Australia's 4G network is so expansive (it's the same one that provides your mobile phones with data), your 4G internet connection is considerably more portable, and can be used wherever you can take (and power) your router.

With 4G plans, you won't be paying for setup fees, as it's usually as simple as powering up the modem router once you've received it, but you'll likely have to lay out an upfront cost for this device unless you sign up for a 24 month contract.

If you think you're one of the many Aussies that would benefit from a 4G home internet or mobile broadband connection, we've checked out all the options and brought you the best on offer, while giving you some more info on what this type of connection actually entails.

4G home broadband: what is it and how does it work?

Unlike regular broadband, 4G home broadband operates through air waves instead of cables. In this sense, it's more similar to the way your phone operates when using mobile data.

Also unlike regular broadband, there is no set-up process needed. All you need to do is plug in the router and your internet is ready to go.

4G home wireless plans

The best 4G home wireless plans

Optus Home Internet Lite | 200GB data | AU$58.50 p/m With the 10% discount Optus is offering on its Home Internet Lite plan, you'll be getting a great price on the telco's 4G broadband with a healthy 200GB data limit. You can opt for the month-to-month plan and pay AU$216 upfront for the modem, or sign up for a 24-month contract and get it for free. The 500GB plan is discounted too (at AU$67.50 monthly) if you're after a larger cap – all the other details are the same. Minimum total cost is AU$274.50View Deal

4G mobile broadband

Mobile broadband is very similar in essence to home wireless, with the main distinction being that the 4G modem router is designed to be taken on the road with you in the mobile broadband plans, while home wireless devices need to be powered from a wall outlet.

Mobile broadband plans tend to offer significantly less data for equivalent costs compared with home wireless plans, so it's worth considering how important that mobility is for your situation.

The best 4G mobile broadband plans

Telstra Small MBB | 20GB data | AU$29.12 p/m For a solid balance between a reasonable data cap (for mobile broadband, that is) and a low monthly cost, this Telstra plan is a great score. For the AU$29.12 monthly price over 24 months you'll be paying off your 4G modem as well, but you can get just the SIM for AU$25 if you already have your own solution there. Total cost over 24 months is AU$698.88View Deal

What are the pros and cons of Home Broadband?

Pros:

Portable – can be taken anywhere as long as there is a plug

Can be a much faster option over broadband (depending on the package)

More flexible plans available - 1 month through to 24 months

Ideal if you struggle to get fixed line broadband

Cons:

4G can end up costing more overall than regular broadband

Most plans carry download limits

4G broadband can be patchy in areas making it less reliable

Below you'll find some more detailed exploration of these positives and issues:

What are the downsides to 4G Home Broadband?

More than anything, the major issue is 4G broadband's reliance on mobile data. While you can plug it in anywhere, it will need to work off 4G signals. That means if you live in the middle of nowhere or in a 4G blackspot, you will find yourself running into slow or non-existent internet.

To counter this, make sure you test the mobile speeds where you live first. If you find that you're getting next to no internet there, a regular broadband deal could be a safer bet.

If you want an even faster connection, you can also get 5G home broadband plans. However, you will then need to be in an area where 5G is available. Most home broadband plans are both 4G and 5G compatible and will simply work on what is in your area.

How much are installation fees?

Because there is no need to have anything installed or have any engineers come around, 4G home broadband is completely free to have set up. Wherever you get your 4G broadband from, the company will send you your router and you set it up yourself.

Does 4G home broadband have any data caps?

Depending on who you go with and which package you use, there is likely to be data caps. However, unlimited plans are also available. As you can guess, the more data you choose the more expensive your package becomes.

Does 4G broadband work as well as regular home broadband?

Neither package is necessarily better, but there are a few pros and cons that 4G broadband faces compared to regular broadband.

Firstly, the pros. 4G broadband offers more flexibility, there are more options for contract lengths and pricing and most importantly, you can take it on the go. That means you can use it anywhere there is a plug – trains, hotels and so on.

However, there are negatives too. While almost all regular broadband packages have unlimited downloads and uploads, many 4G broadband packages will see you capped. And, while 4G broadband can be faster, it can be less reliable on the whole. Speeds aren't necessarily always going to be the same.

Neither package is necessarily better, but there are a few pros and cons that 4G broadband faces compared to regular broadband.