Three just launched the cheapest 4G home broadband deal ever in a flash sale

While traditional broadband deals are great, they're not perfect for everyone. If you live in an area with poor broadband connection, need a more flexible router or just want something cheap, Three just launched the perfect option.

Currently, Three is offering an unlimited data 4G home broadband plan for just £15 a month. That makes it the cheapest way to get unlimited data. It's cheaper than regular broadband and even SIM only deals.

Obviously, that is an exceptional price but it does require you to sign up for two years and Three has will only hold this price until September 30. You can also sign up for a 1 year contract or 1 month contract but you will see a significant jump in costs.

While the price is the obvious benefit here, 4G home broadband does have some other features that will draw the crowds. This package gets you a router with a SIM in it meaning the set-up is incredibly easy and the router can be taken with you anywhere there is a plug.

You can find out more about this offer below.

Three's bargain 4G home broadband deal:

Three 4G Hub | 24 month contract | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | £15 a month

If you don't mind signing up for two years, no broadband plan will come as cheap as this - both compared to 4G home broadband and regular broadband deals. There are no upfront costs, you can connect up to 64 devices and you can move the hub wherever you want. As long as there is a plug, you can connect it. If the two year contract is too long, you can sign up for 12 months or 1 month - with an increase in costs of course.

View Deal

Can I get a 5G connection through this router?

All of Three's 4G's home broadband plans are compatible to both 4G and 5G. That means if you're lucky enough to live in an area that gets 5G connections, you can connect using the above device at no extra cost.

However, 5G is not very widely available in the UK so far so you are much more likely to be connecting to a 4G network.

How does 4G Home Broadband work?

These home broadband plans work by putting a SIM card into a router, allowing you to connect through SIM data. In this way, it is a lot like tethering onto a phone plan like you can with most phones these days.

These routers can be connected to a number of devices while still providing strong speeds - plenty for streaming, gaming, using social media and working from home.

What other broadband plans are available?

Obviously mobile broadband isn't the only option out there for people needing home internet. You can always go for the more traditional broadband plans with cables and phone lines. Or another portable option is mobile broadband or if you live in the right areas, 5G home broadband.

However, going for traditional broadband deals right now will require you to already have a phone line.