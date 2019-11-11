Gears 5, one of the best games of the year, is now better than half price

Gears 5 only released in September but already CDKeys is offering huge savings on one of the best games of 2019 - and it's not even Black Friday yet.

You can pick up a Gears 5 Xbox One/PC code for just £19.49 / $25.29 / AU$36.99 at CDKeys and you'll get Gears of War 4 thrown in for free. Absolute bargain.

That means you'll be able to play Gears 5 on both Xbox One and PC, with cross-save allowing you to jump between the two at your leisure.

(Image credit: The Coalition)

Typically Gears 5 would cost you at least £30 / $35 / AU$60, so a saving of 61% is definitely not to be sniffed at - though we may see similar deals closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Here's what we said in our Gears 5 review:

"Gears 5 is the best we've seen the series to date and cements Gears of War's place as arguably the greatest shooter on the market. It's hard to find a title with sleeker shooting mechanics, more multiplayer modes, adrenaline-pumping firefights and a campaign that has you enthralled from start to finish."

While this is a great deal, long term it may be worth picking up Xbox Game Pass to get all the best Xbox One games for a monthly subscription.