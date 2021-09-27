Black Friday camera deals: what to expect in the 2021 sales

Historically, you can find discounts on a huge range of cameras in the Black Friday camera deals. Whichever side of the mirrorless vs. DSLR debate you are on, price cuts on both types of cameras were available in last year's sales. Any action camera, instant camera, or drone users could bag a bargain too. We're going to prepare you for the Black Friday camera deals we expect to see in 2021 by looking back at last year's discounts and answering any questions you may have before the holiday shopping event.

We know that there are some pretty good camera phones available these days, but there will always be a place for traditional cameras. Black Friday 2021 is a great time to pick one up, whether you're just starting out in photography or a seasoned snapper, there should be something for you. Black Friday isn't officially until November 26 this year, but in the meantime, we'll be giving you a full rundown of what happened last year. Then when the bargains start rolling in, we'll keep this page up to date with all the best ones on this page.

Over the years, online Black Friday sales have been increasing, and the lockdowns we experienced last year only accelerated that. A massive $188bn was spent online across November and December last year, and $9bn of that was on Black Friday alone (Adobe). We expect this trend to continue this year, suggesting even bigger bargains will be available in 2021.

Last year, Black Friday saw a lot of cameras sold, with B&H being responsible for a significant amount of those. The top brands of cameras on sale last year included Fujifilm, Nikon, and Sony, all of which had some impressive deals - some of which we've kept listed below.

If you're looking for something to view and edit all your snaps on, then check out the Black Friday laptop deals we expect this year. But first, we're going to tell you everything you need to know ahead of the Black Friday camera deals that we hope to see in a few month's time.

Black Friday camera deals FAQ

When will the Black Friday camera deals start? This year, the official Black Friday date is November 26, so camera deals will be available on this day. However, we do expect Black Friday camera deals to start a bit before this in 2021. The traditional one-day sales extravaganza has become a longer event in recent years, taking away the panic of bagging the best deals on the day itself. Last year we saw deals appearing as early as October, with more bargains becoming available in the weeks leading up to Black Friday itself. So for the best Black Friday camera deals, keep an eye out over the next month or two and especially in the week before Black Friday. If you do miss out on Black Friday itself, don’t worry, we’ve got Cyber Monday Camera Deals coming just after, and then the Christmas deals will be about at the end of the year too.

How to find the best Black Friday camera deals

Of course, the best Black Friday deals will be on this page. We’ll have the top bargains from all the best retailers on this page when the discounts start rolling in on and before Black Friday. But there are a lot of different cameras to choose from and it can get a little overwhelming - especially for those photography beginners. So we recommend making the most of our extensive camera knowledge to make sure you buy the right bit of kit for you come Black Friday.

Our guide, What Camera Should I Buy, is a great place to start. Once you’ve worked out which type of camera is for you, we’ve got you covered. From the best camera for photography, the best camera for beginners, the best mirrorless camera, and the best DSLR, we’ve got advice on them all. Check them out before the holiday sales start so that you feel educated and prepared on what to pick up in the Black Friday camera deals.

Which cameras will be discounted?

A huge range of cameras were discounted at last year’s sales so we expect a similar assortment of kits to be reduced in 2021. Some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market were amongst the Black Friday camera deals last year, with the Sony ZV-1, which is a great option for any budding vloggers, and the compact Canon EOS M200 some of our top picks.

Great deals on DSLRs, such as the Canon EOS Rebel T6 and the EOS 1300D, were also available last year if you were looking for something a bit bigger. For something more compact, we saw lots of Black Friday GoPro deals and price cuts on film cameras too. Or if you wanted to get the perfect shot from the sky, we had drone prices falling and the Canon creative cloud all app at a cheaper price so you could edit all of your photography content.

Today's best camera deals

If you can’t hold out until the Black Friday camera deals start cropping up, there are plenty of camera sales and deals available now. Below you can see today’s best prices on a range of different cameras.

Last year's Black Friday camera deals

We took a look back at last year’s deals to predict what would be on offer this year. The main thing we noticed was the huge range of different types of cameras from all different brands that were available at a reduced price in the Black Friday camera deals. You could pick up the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III with a 14-42mm lens for less than $500 in the US, and in the UK, the same camera was discounted by 18%, slashing the price to £649.

In the US, discounts ranged from 10% all the way up to a massive 65% off in the Black Friday camera deals. We saw the biggest saving on the Canon EOS 5DS, which fell from $3,699 to $1,299 - an impressive $2,400 saving on the DSLR camera.

Price cuts ranged from 15% to 40% off over in the UK. Last year you could bag a mirrorless bargain on the Fujifilm X-T20, which saw a discount of £230 on Black Friday. The older but still fantastic snapper could be picked up for £349 in the deals last year.

Below we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday camera deals from last year so you can get an idea of what to expect in 2021.

Black Friday Camera deals US

Mirrorless and DSLR cameras - save up to 65%

Mirrorless and DSLR cameras from the likes of Canon, Olympus, Sony, Nikon and many more were discounted in last year’s Black Friday camera deals. The biggest discount we saw was 65% off the Canon EOS 5DS but you could also get an impressive 38% off the Fujifilm X-T200 with 15-45mm lens, cutting the price by $300.



Compact cameras - up to $300 off

In last year’s Black Friday camera deals we saw some serious discounts on some of the best compact cameras on the market at the time. From the cheapest prices we had seen on select GoPro cameras, to a 35% discount on the family friendly Fujifilm XP140, and a massive $300 off the Panasonic Lumix FZ1000, you could save big on some top brands.

Drones - savings of 10%-36%

If you’re on the market for a device to record from the sky, you should be able to pick up a drone deal in the Black Friday camera deals. Last year most discounts on drones were around 10%, which saved you a decent amount of cash on the flying cameras. One of the best deals we saw was an impressive 37% off the DJI Mavic Air Fly More Combo, which fell to $729 at Amazon. For a more beginner-friendly option, the DJI Mavic Mini had a smaller but still decent discount of $70.

Camera Software and Photobooks

Once you’ve taken all of your snaps the chances are you’re going to want to edit and print them. Last year we saw $20 off the Adobe Creative Cloud All, which gives you access to Adobe’s full suite of creative software for 20% off. Then once you’ve edited and perfected those pictures, you could get 50% off photo books, calendars, cards and gifts at Mixbook to have a physical copy of your favorite snaps.

Black Friday camera deals UK

Mirrorless and DSLR cameras - save up to 40%

Like in the US, there were DSLR and mirrorless cameras from a range of brands including Fujifilm, Canon, Nikon and Sony available last year. The Sony A7 III fell to a record low price at the time, thanks to the combination of an impressive discount and £200 cashback. The classic full-frame camera would’ve cost you just £1,445. Another one of our top picks in this category was a £230 saving on the Fujifilm X-T20, which was a great option for anyone looking to get into photography.

Instant and Action cameras - save on GoPros and polaroids

You could bag a great deal on some of the more fun cameras on the market last Black Friday. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 and the Instax Square SQ6 had up to 20% for those polaroid lovers out there. For the action men and women amongst us, a huge range of GoPro Cameras were discounted by up to £150, including the latest action camera at the time, the GoPro Hero 9 Black.

Drones - up to £170 off

Last year’s Black Friday camera deals bought us the lowest price anywhere in the UK at the time for the DJI Mavic 2 Pro, which had £170 off to lower the price to £1,179 at Maplin. At the other end of the spectrum, the Ruze Tello drone, which is great for beginners, had a 10% price drop at DJI.

