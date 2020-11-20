Argos Black Friday deals 2020: all today's best deals

The Argos Black Friday deals have officially started, and we're rounding up all the very best offers for you right here. No need to go hunting for offers - just stick with us and we'll point you to all of today's best prices.

Black Friday itself technically lands on November 27, but Argos has decided to jump the gun and launch its deals early. We're checking them every day, and updating this guide will all the best offers on tech, homeware. toys and more.

We're expecting more deals to drop over the coming days – particularly on TVs, laptops and phones so bookmark this page and check back regularly if there's something specific on your shopping list that you can't see yet.

To make sure you stay up to date with the latest news, you can sign up for the Argos Black Friday deals newsletter – but we'll also be hand-picking all the best deals right here every day, so bookmark this page to make sure you don't miss out.

Also remember that due to Covid-19 lockdown measures, there are different rules in place for Argos stores in Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales. For full details, check out our guide: is Argos still open?

The best Argos Black Friday deals

The top Argos Black Friday deals

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £349.99 £199.99 at Argos (save £150)

Yes, it's that anti-hair wrap vacuum cleaner, and there's a huge £150 off at Argos right now for Black Friday. If you're forever struggling with hair from your pet, your loved ones or your own head clogging up the brushes on your vacuum, it could be a game-changer.

Kenwood Prospero stand mixer: £232.99 £99.99 at Argos (save £133)

Kitchenaid stand mixers are great, but they're also huge and weigh a ton. This neat little Kenwood mixer will do the job just fine in most kitchens, and even comes with a blender attachment for soups, smoothies and purees. Both the head and the attachment move (with what Kenwood calls a planetary action) so you won't need to worry about unmixed cake batter around the edge of the bowl. It's less than half price at Argos right now - a tasty deal indeed.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm: £279 £179 at Argos (save £100)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is an impressive smartwatch, and this is a great price for the larger 46mm version. Our reviewer was impressed by its rotating bezel design and focus on fitness tracking and training. If stock runs out at Argos, you can pick it up for the same price at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm: £259 £159 at Argos (save £100)

Argos has knocked £100 off the price of the smaller 42mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch. Despite its slimmer dimensions, it offers the same features as the 46mm version, including 39 fitness tracking modes, GPS tracking, stress management, and voice controls. This deal applies to the rose gold model.

Krups Opio Pump Espresso coffee machine: £149.99 £74.99 at Argos (save £75)

German company Krups is one of the biggest names in coffee machines, and if you're not a fan of coffee pods, this half-price model is the perfect way to prepare your morning brew. There's also a milk steamer for making cappuccinos and lattes (using the steam from the boiling water).

Beats by Dre Studio 3: £189.95 £149.95 at Argos (save £40)

Do you want headphones that are stylish, fashion-forward and deliver a pure blast of perfect sound? Then you should probably be looking at these sweet overear numbers by Beats by Dre, which are some of the best Apple headphones you can buy today. You can find them at Argos right now for just £149, which is £40 off the regular price.

Argos Black Friday TV deals

Samsung Smart 4K 43in UHD TV: £329 £299 at Argos (save £30)

The Samsung UE43TU7020KXXU is a cheap and cheerful 4K TV that offers good colour and motion handling that belies its low price. £30 isn't a huge saving, but it makes this already affordable 43in TV even more tempting. You can also save on the 55in version of the same TV, which is down from £429 to £329.

Samsung 50in QE50Q60T 4K HDR TV: £699 £649 at Argos (save £50)

We're all spending a lot more time in front of our TVs in 2020, so why not upgrade your viewing experience with a bigger, higher resolution, smart TV? Samsung's 2020 QLED screen comes with a whopping 50 inch screen capable of 4K and HDR10+ for pixel-perfect display quality, not to mention built-in Alexa and Google Assistant. And Argos has just slashed its price by a massive £50, bringing it down to just £649.

£50 off Samsung TV and soundbar bundles at Argos

For a limited time you can save £50 off a soundbar with selected Samsung TVs at Argos. These all-in-one Samsung soundbars not only give your TV's sound a boost, they also have Amazon Alexa built in, plus Bluetooth connectivity and a dedicated Music Mode for streaming tunes from your phone.

Panasonic TVs from £199 at Argos

Panasonic makes some of the best TVs around, and they start from just £199 at Argos ahead of Black Friday. If there's a specific set you've got your eye on though, it might be best to wait until the sale starts in earnest on the 27th.View Deal

Argos Black Friday headphone deals

Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless headphones: £49.99 £34.99 at Argos (save £15)

These Skullcandy true wireless earbuds were already pretty friendly on the wallet, and with £15 off they're even more of an impulse buy. Launched earlier this year they come with a 24-hour battery life, preset EQ modes, and an IP55 dust/water-resistance rating. Not bad at all for under £40.

View Deal

Argos Black Friday gaming deals

PlayStation and Xbox bundle deals at Argos

PS5 and Xbox One X stock is very limited, but if you're in the market for a previous-gen console at a discounted price, Argos could have exactly what you're looking for, with controllers and games thrown in for much less than they'd cost separately.

£15 off Nintendo Switch and Ring Fit Adventure bundle at Argos

It can be tough for kids if they can't get outside to play, but they can still get some valuable exercise with this Ring Fit Adventure bundle. It includes both a Nintendo Switch and Ring Fit game and accessories, so they can have fun while getting active.

Argos Black Friday smartwatch deals

Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £99.99 at Argos (save £30)

The Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy today, and was only released earlier this year. It's the first Fitbit Charge to feature on-board GPS to track your outdoor activities without a smartphone. It also offers all-day heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, contactless payments via Fitbit Pay and a lot more, all in a sleek, lightweight watch. We like it a lot, and with £30 off for Black Friday it's a great deal.

Argos Black Friday appliance deals

Dyson V8 Absolute Extra cordless vacuum cleaner: £399.99 £299.99 at Argos (save £100)

If you've been waiting for Black Friday to upgrade your vacuum cleaner, this could be the deal for you. The Dyson V8 is versatile, easy to empty, and offers powerful suction. Our reviewer's biggest complaint was its high price, but with £100 off at Argos, that's no longer an issue.

Spear & Jackson Pressure Washer: £200 £100 at Argos (save £100)

If your patio, car or front path have been gathering dirt during lockdown, this half-price pressure washer will soon get them looking like new. It's built for medium to heavy jobs, and comes with a 10m hose, 5m cable, and telescopic handle.

Krups Opio Pump Espresso coffee machine: £149.99 £74.99 at Argos (save £75)

German company Krups is one of the biggest names in coffee machines, and if you're not a fan of coffee pods, this half-price model is the perfect way to prepare your morning brew. There's also a milk steamer for making cappuccinos and lattes (using the steam from the boiling water).

Indesit 60cm double oven gas cooker: £359 £299 at Argos (save £60)

The likes of AO are holding their own Black Friday sales, but if you're in the market for a new cooker then Argos is well worth your consideration. This Indesit model gives you the best of both worlds: an electric fan oven and gas stove, all for just £299 on Black Friday.

Tassimo Vivy 2 coffee machine | £79.99 £29.99 at Argos (save £40)

This neat little coffee machine is less than half price at Argos for Black Friday, and is perfect for making drinks for one. A barcode reader scans the code on the coffee pod and automatically adjusts the machine's settings to create the perfect brew.

25% off Christmas lights and decorations at Argos

Argos has knocked up to 25% off Christmas decorations in its early Black Friday sale, with strings of lights starting at just £6. The deal also includes whole Christmas trees, garlands, wreaths, tree toppers and baubles, so you can get your whole home looking festive without splashing out.

Argos Black Friday health and beauty deals

Remington AIR3D hairdryer: £79.99 £39.99 at Argos (save £30)

This premium hairdryer has received a £30 haircut at Argos for Black Friday. It uses both ceramic and ionic technologies to reduce frizz, and includes a diffuser attachment, plus two concentrators. Two speed and three temperature settings help you fine-tune the drying for your hair's needs and texture.

BaByliss Super Power Pro hairdryer: £59.99 £29.99 at Argos (save £30)

This powerful but compact hairdryer is half price at Argos for Black Friday. It has a salon-grade motor that should see you through years of styling sessions, plus a 2.5m cord and removable filter for easy cleaning to avoid dust build-up and extend its life. A solid investment.

BaByliss Velvet Orchid hairdryer: £34.99 £17.49 at Argos (save £17.50)

It's under £20 for Black Friday, but this hairdryer doesn't skimp on features, with ionic and ceramic tech to eliminate frizz as you style, two speeds, three temperature settings, a 2.2m cord. and removable filter for easy cleaning. A real Black Friday bargain.

50% off Tu Clothing at Argos

Argos Black Friday toy deals

Lego Super Mario starter bundle: £158 £128 at Argos (save £30)

If you're interested in Lego's Super Mario line, this is definitely one to look at: it contains the Starter Set you need to play along with the Bowser's Castle and Whomp's Lava Trouble expansions, giving you a fair amount of Lego at a reduced cost.

50% off Nintendo, Minecraft and Disney toys at Argos

Argos is running an amazing pre-Black Friday toy sale, with up to 50% off a huge selection of toys from names including Nintendo, Minecraft, LOL Surprise, Disney and many more. In all honesty, many of these prices are unlikely to be beaten on Black Friday, so move fast to grab them while they last.

What to expect at Argos this year

Argos has a great track record for deals on games consoles, and last year was no exception. It offered some of the best deals around on PlayStation and Xbox bundles, with up to half a dozen games thrown in for one low price. This year, however, things aren't so straightforward.

The release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X may yield some small savings on the next generation, but we wouldn't count on it, and with stock starting to suffer on older models it's questionable whether we'll see discounts on home consoles at all. However, PS4 Pro stock is starting to hit the market again, so while we may see no console deals we may also see some incredible savings - it all depends on how much inventory Argos has to play with.

There were fantastic savings on phones too, including the Samsung Galaxy A80 with its pop-up selfie camera, the Nokia 9 PureView with five rear cameras, and the smart Sony Xperia 10. We expect to see more phone deals for Black Friday 2020, with some particularly impressive savings on Android devices.

Although many of the best deals didn't arrive until Black Friday itself, there were also some bargains available well before the big day. Argos ran a Crazy Codes toy sale for several weeks leading up the Christmas, including Black Friday, offering a different discount on branded toys each week, with a special voucher code to enter at the checkout. Lego, Star Wars and Frozen 2 toys were all included in the promotion, and we wouldn't be surprised if Argos decides to repeat it for a second year.

In 2019, Argos' Black Friday deals offered up a wealth of toys, games, smartwatches, laptops, and other gear to get you excited for the Christmas season. We're expecting similar things in 2020, so if these items are likely to be on your shopping list again stay in touch for all the latest updates.

For Black Friday 2019, Apple slashed hundreds of prices, with a particular focus on tech and toys. It started with a pre-Black Friday toy sale, with a different voucher code each week, before rolling out deals on 4K TVs, smartwatches, fitness trackers, laptops and phones for Black Friday and Cyber Monday themselves.

These were a few of the best deals from last year - and we wouldn't be surprised to see some similar offers for 2020.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm | £279 £189 at Argos

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music: | £249.99 £179.99 at Argos

HP 15.6in Intel Core i5 8GB RAM laptop | £499.99 £399.99 at Argos

Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Chime bundle | £189 £119 at Argos

Sony PS4 500GB and FIFA 20 bundle | £249.99 £199.99 at Argos

Xbox One S and Three Game Bundle | £199 £129.99 at Argos

Argos Black Friday delivery options

Black Friday 2020 is set to be very different to previous years due to the different levels of lockdown throughout the UK. The situation is changing from day to day, so we've put together a guide to all the Argos delivery options for Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales, which we'll keep updated as the situation changes.

Right now, stores in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are open for business, and you can place orders, and make collections and returns in person. In England, stores are closed until December 2.

Wherever you live, the safest and most reliable option is home delivery, so we recommend opting for this whenever possible.

How to use your Nectar points at Argos

Argos is owned by Sainsbury's, and is therefore part of its Nectar card scheme. Every 500 points you've collected on your card will give you £2.50 towards your Black Friday bargains. To use your points, just sign into your Argos account (or create a new one) and enter your Nectar card number when prompted.

Now, when you shop at Argos online, you'll be given the option to spend your Nectar points at the checkout. It really is that simple.

What are other stores doing for Black Friday?

