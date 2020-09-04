Love Minecraft? Play these PC games next

Inspired by the little-known Infiniminer and insane simulation game Dwarf Fortress, Mojang’s Minecraft itself has influenced many, many games. Of those directly influenced by our blocktacular fave, here are a few you might enjoy.

Minecraft is one of the most popular PC games ever, and for good reason. Its mix of retro graphics (which allows it to be played on a wide range of devices, no matter how old), and tools that allow you to indulge in your creativity, has meant PC gamers around the world have fallen in love with the game. It’s even used to help kids learn to code.

So, if you can’t get enough of Minecraft, here are the best PC games that offer a similar experience.

(Image credit: Playful Corp)

1. Creativerse

Creativerse is a free-to-play open world survival crafting sandbox game developed by Playful Corp, and it’s playable alone or with up to three friends.

It’s reminiscent of Minecraft with one of its big, techy modpacks like FTB Infinity Evolved. Your aim is to build, craft, and fight mobs, all while creating your cozy universe. It’s everything you could want from a Minecraft-inspired title.

Elements of the game are monetized, including the separate add-on Creativerse Pro that comes packed with extras to customize and upgrade your game. The monetization of the game is done in such a way that you can enjoy the game needing to spend a penny.

Available on Steam for $19.99 (£14.99 AU$27.00)

(Image credit: Kukouri Mobile Entertainment)

2. Pixel Worlds

Developed by award-winning indie game studio Kukouri Mobile Entertainment, and winner of the 2019 Global Mobile Game Awards Best Indie Game Developer award, Pixel Worlds is a 2D Massively Multiplayer Online sandbox adventure game.

You can farm, fight monsters in dungeons, take part in fishing tournaments, build, and customize your world as you see fit.

With its MMO features, Pixel Worlds allows you to trade items, blocks, clothes and other features with other players within the game. You can create your own world for you and other players to enjoy, or compete in worlds created by other players.

Available for free on Steam

(Image credit: Trion Worlds)

3. Trove

Trove is a free-to-play MMO open world adventure game developed by Trion Worlds.

Reminiscent of the recent Minecraft Dungeons, it allows you to play as different classes while tackling different realms and dungeons filled with the forces of shadow.

As with Pixel World, there are dungeons that allow you to crew up to fight minions, bosses and deactivate traps to get tasty loot to aid you on your adventure through the many realms Trove has to offer.

While Trove is free-to-play, there are several booster packs and game packs to spice up your game and give you more content to enhance your experience.

You can fly around on dragons (who doesn’t want to fly on dragons?) and build your own realms, lairs and dungeons while hunting for treasure and items made by other players.

Available for free on Steam

(Image credit: Chucklefish Games)

4. Starbound

Starbound is a 2D side scrolling open world survival sandbox game set in space. It’s developed and published by indie studio Chucklefish Games.

You’re required to fix your broken spaceship. After, you can do what you want, including building your world or travelling the galaxy and colonizing the planets you find.

There are thousands of objects throughout Starbound that allow you to build unique structures, from castles to cabins and even your very own space station.

If you’re feeling brave you can take on the various dungeons and earn yourself some cool loot, it’s entirely your adventure to decide.

Available on Steam for $14.99 (£11.99, AU$20.00)

(Image credit: Re-Logic )

5. Terraria

Terraria is a 2D open world survival crafting sandbox game developed and published by Re-Logic games studio and one of the most loved titles of its genre on Steam.

You can go on a solo journey or enlist a team of up to four friends.

You can explore, build, fight, and hopefully not rage quit after being mercilessly executed by a giant eye. You can go on a journey to secure rare treasure and raw materials to build your own city or craft cool machines and gear.

Or you may prefer to go on a hunt to find worthy foes to battle, it really is up to you.

Available on Steam for $9.99 (£6.99 AU$14)

(Image credit: Terasology )

6. Terasology

Terasology is a fully open source voxel-based 3D game built from a tech demo inspired by Minecraft. It was designed to be modular and hackable to allow for any and everybody to have a hand in contributing to the game.

It is maintained by designers, software developers, graphics artists, game testers, and anyone into open source games.

The developers encourage individuals to contribute to the game, which has continued to grown into a rich open world game very similar in appearance to Minecraft with shaders.

What makes this game feel extra special is the fact that it’s community-built and so allows for endless possible gameplay scenarios.

You can download Terasology for free on its website

(Image credit: Strange Loop Games)

7. Eco

Eco is an open world survival crafting game developed by Strange Loop Games.

Eco was made possible through a successful Kickstarter campaign that garnered over 4,500 backers.

Currently available as an early access game on Steam, Eco can be played alone or online cooperatively.

Every action has a consequence in Eco and you have to exercise discernment to know what the right decisions should be.

You can farm, hunt wildlife, build towns, research tech, craft, trade goods between players and so much more.

You can set up your own governments and laws, and play within an extensive and detailed simulation that is steeped in science and therefore requires you to make careful choices before doing anything.

Eco is already a multi-award-winning game while still only available as an Early Access game on Steam. When you play it you will totally understand why.

Available on Steam for $29.99 (£24, AU$41)

(Image credit: Vintage Story)

8. Vintage Story

Vintage Story is another Early Access title and comes straight out of the Minecraft book of aesthetics. Similar to Terasology, it is voxel-based (cubes all over the place).

It focuses heavily on the survival aspect of Minecraft. The farming, mining, food and combat in Vintage Story is miles more realistic than Minecraft and offers so much more detail.

You must hunt animals (while being hunted in return) as you work your way up from the Stone Age, all the while facing real-life weather conditions that affect you as they would in reality. There is a massive world to explore and a rich, dark story to uncover.

Dare we say this one could be a contender for Minecraft’s throne?

We’ll just stop there and let you be the judge of that.

Available to purchase on its website, itchi.io or Humble Store for $17.00 (£14, AU$23)

TechRadar’s PC Gaming Week 2020 is celebrating the most powerful gaming platform on Earth with articles, interviews and essential buying guides that showcase how diverse, imaginative, and remarkable PC games – and gamers – can be. Visit our PC Gaming Week 2020 page to see all our coverage in one place.