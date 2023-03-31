The best mattress for side sleepers in 2023

The best mattress for side sleepers keeps your spine aligned, your pressure points cushioned and your temperature regulated. However, with so many top-quality beds to choose from, finding the best mattress might be tricky – the key is knowing what features to look out for at a budget that suits you best.

Our selection of mattresses include features such as softer top layers that keep pressure points cushioned, as well as supportive layers so the body feels stable. If you sleep hot, then also look out for breathable layers and covers.

Our list of our top mattresses includes top sleep brands Tempur, Nectar and Simba, and covers a range of budgets, but remember if you’re looking for a bargain then you’ll find plenty of choice in our mattress sales round-up. For now, let’s look at the top beds for side sleepers – all of which offer supreme comfort and support to keep you sleeping soundly night after night.

The mattress for side sleepers in 2023 - as chosen by experts

1. Emma Original Mattress The best mattress for side sleepers overall Our expert review: Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness: 5 (medium) Height: 25cm Trial length: 200 nights Shipping: free Warranty: 10 years Price (RRP): £499 - £999

As one of our best mattress and best memory foam mattress picks, the Emma Mattress is a trusted bed-in-a-box for side sleepers, with the all-foam layers providing plenty of cushioning at the hips, knees and shoulders. In the middle is a Halo Memory Foam layer that adapts to your body shape to help align the posture, also adding enhanced pressure relief. And at the base is a super-durable foam layer with five cut-out zones that evenly distribute your body weight to further reduce the pressure on your posture.

As mentioned in our in-depth review, the Emma mattress has a softer feel to provide maximum cosiness for pressure points. While this means extra comfort, if you are heavier in weight or tend to swap position from side to front or back as you sleep, then you might require a little more firmness. If you’re not sure whether the Emma Mattress is a good fit for you, then take advantage of the generous 200-night trial to see for yourself.

Read more: Emma Mattress review

Just like the Emma Mattress, Nectar’s mattress also features in our best mattress and best memory foam mattress guides, for comfort, support and value for money. While the full price of the mattress might look a little wallet-busting, there are typically some very good online deals (including up to half-price) – especially when it comes to the larger sizes.

As well as offering excellent pressure-point relief for side sleepers with Nectar’s own adaptive memory foam, the slightly firmer feel makes it a good option for heavier body weights. Co-sleepers will also benefit from the minimal motion transfer on offer. Other perks include decent temperature regulation, a seven-zone supportive base and a cosy-yet-cooling cover.

For the price, Nectar also provides a forever warranty, 365-night trial, and free delivery and returns. If you’re also looking to buy bedding including a duvet and pillows, then you can make even more savings when you buy these together with your mattress as a bundle.

Read more: Nectar Memory Foam Mattress review

3. Tempur Hybrid Mattress The best premium mattress for side sleepers Specifications Type: Standard Firmness: 5-5.5 (medium-firm) Height: 21cm/25cm Trial length: 100 nights Shipping: free Warranty: 10 years Price (RRP): £1,499 - £2,839

With premium materials and a pure-luxury feel, leading sleep brand Tempur has it covered when it comes to comfort. Its Hybrid mattress uses the brand’s own Advanced Tempur material (derived from foam used by NASA) and combines it with a layer of micro-coil pocketed springs to deliver unrivalled cosiness if you sleep on your side.

Available in two versions – Supreme and Elite, which are 21cm and 25 cm deep respectively – the Tempur-material top-layer gives maximum pressure relief, while the sturdy base keeps the mattress stable and supportive as you sleep.

While this top-rated bed is on the more expensive end of the scale, the value for money is excellent, as this mattress is built to last. It also comes with a ten-year guarantee, 100-night sleep trial and free delivery and returns. Added perks include easy maintenance with a washable zipped cover and there’s no need to turn or flip the mattress either.

Rated top bed for relieving back pain in our best mattress round-up, DreamCloud’s Luxury Hybrid Mattress is ideal if you’re a combination sleeper who sleeps on your front and back as well as your side.

The cosy layers in this bed combine memory foam and pocket springs for supreme comfort and exceptional support, with the adaptive foam layers helping relieve pressure points and improve spinal alignment for better sleep. If you sleep hot, then this mattress is also a great choice with the hybrid design offering plenty of breathability and airflow.

With high-quality materials, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is durable and built to last – as the generous 365-night trial and ‘forever guarantee’ prove.

Available from single to super king size, this mattress is frequently on offer, with up to 50% off in the sales. Buy it as a bundle with a full set of bedding and you’ll make even bigger savings too.

Read more: DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress review

5. Simba GO Hybrid Mattress The best eco-friendly mattress for side sleepers Our expert review: Specifications Type: Bed-in-a-box Firmness: 6.5 (medium-firm) Height: 30.5cm Trial length: 200 nights Shipping: free Warranty: 10-year Price (RRP): £1,579 - £2,749

With a high price tag that matches the superior quality, this eco-friendly mattress has 100% recyclable materials and “half the carbon footprint of traditional hybrids”.

And as well as being kind to the planet, it’s kind to people too, with materials that include natural and biodegradable latex and Simba’s own anti-allergenic Recycled Renew layer. There’s also a double helping of bounce with an aero-coil spring layer on top of a layer of pocketed springs that has five zones to support side sleepers exactly where they need it.

In our in-depth review of this best eco-friendly mattress, we found the SImba GO to be extremely well made and durable, with exceptional comfort and a medium-firm feel, which leaned slightly more towards the soft side. While this makes it ideal for side sleepers, if you tend to also move onto your front or are heavier in weight, then you might need a little more support.

Read more: Simba GO Hybrid Mattress review

How to choose the best mattress for side sleepers

If you are looking for a bed that keeps you comfortable while you sleep on your side, then it will need enough sinkage, cushioning and support to keep your spine aligned and in a healthy position for a good night’s rest.

Side sleepers of average weight generally benefit from a medium-firm bed with a little added softness. A plush layer is crucial to keep the pressure points at the hips, knees, shoulders and head cushioned to avoid soreness and discomfort – something that can cause you to toss and turn.

Generally speaking, memory foam mattresses or hybrids with a cushioning or gel layer will deliver the softness you need and provide stability too. Choosing a medium-loft pillow will also help your head rest at the correct height and in alignment with the rest of your body. Check out our guide to the best pillow for sleeping to see our top picks.