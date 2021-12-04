Best white PC cases 2021: top chassis for your gaming computer

Choosing the best white PC case over the usual black is really a matter of preference. However, while it all boils down to taste, there are a few benefits to having a white PC case . A white interior will help reflect those RGB lights on those components better, allowing them to look even more impressive. Also, a white case tends to make your gaming PC look a bit more elegant and premium.

Don’t forget, though, that white cases tend to discolor over time because any dust or stains they retain are much more visible than on black cases. And, it’s trickier to find white components if a predominantly white aesthetic is what you’re going for. Still, a white PC case is worth considering if you’re looking to mix things up. We found the best of them below, from small towers to full-sized ones, from traditional-looking cases to those that look like the head of an Autobot.

1. Corsair iCUE 7000X RGB Tempered Glass Full-Tower ATX PC Case Best full tower white PC case Specifications Form factor: Full-tower Dimensions: 23.62 x 21.65 x 9.76 in Motherboard Support: ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX Included: 4x Corsair SP140 RGB ELITE fans Reasons to buy + Smart RGB lighting control + Room for multiple 360mm or 420mm radiators, 6 hard drives, and 3 SSDs Reasons to avoid - Not cheap

You could always use a bit of extra space, especially if you enjoy tinkering with your setup and constantly expanding it. Luckily, something like the Corsair iCUE 7000X RGB Full-Tower ATX is on offer to give you more room than your average mid-tower case – 40% to 60% larger to be exact – and a whole lot of massive expansion capabilities. This full tower can fit up to 12x 120mm or 7x 140mm cooling fans or up to three 360mm radiators, and up to six HDD and 3 SSDs. And, to make your expansions even more effortless, it boasts a tool-free setup with swing-out tempered glass side panels and immaculate cable management, which of course also adds to its already classy white exterior. Just make sure you have the budget for it as it will cost you a pretty penny.

2. Lian Li Lancool II -W Best affordable white PC case Specifications Form factor: Mid-tower Dimensions: 18.8 X 9.02 X 19.4 in Motherboard Support: E-ATX/ATX, M-ATX, ITX Included: 3x 120mm fans Reasons to buy + Great value for the money + Impressive cooling and cable management Reasons to avoid - Some design annoyances

It’s not easy balancing premium features with affordability, but the Lian Li Lancool II -W does it so well. With this white PC case, Lian Li focuses on the things that PC builders actually need and cuts back on the things that they may not, lowering the cost. Among the great things about this case are the effortless-to-open tempered glass side panels, quick access to the PSU and hard drive bays, and brilliant cable management – although its decent storage options and affordable price come in a close third.

The best thing about it though is its impressive cooling system, because you know it will help keep those components in tip-top shape. The only thing is that you’ll have to pay more to get extras like a USB-C I/O port.

3. Asus TUF Gaming GT501 White Edition Best mid-tower white PC case Specifications Form factor: Mid-tower Dimensions: 21.7 x 9.8 x 21.4 in Motherboard Support: EATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Included: 3x 120mm Aura Sync RGB-illuminated fans, 1x 140mm rear PWM fan Reasons to buy + Solid build + Intuitive design Reasons to avoid - Airflow slightly limited in the front

Among the best PC cases out there, the Asus TUF Gaming GT501 White Edition puts a lot of them to shame with its sophisticated look, intuitive and ergonomic design, and plenty of room for most setups.

You’ll love building your gaming PC with this white PC case, and your components will appreciate the optimum airflow it offers, especially with that vented top panel (although it could be better in the front). What’s more, unlike other cases, it already comes with three 120mm Aura Sync RGB-illuminated fans and one 140mm rear PWM fan, which means you won’t need to shell out for fans if money is a bit tight.

4. Thermaltake Core P6 Tempered Glass Snow Best modular white PC case Specifications Form factor: Mid-tower Dimensions: 22.2 x 10 x 20.9 in Motherboard Support: Mini ITX, Micro ATX, ATX, CEB Included: none Reasons to buy + Extremely versatile with a fully modular design + A whole lot of room Reasons to avoid - Overkill for most users

The Thermaltake Core P6 Tempered Glass Snow is one gorgeous looking PC case, and its white version looks like the stuff space colonization legends are made of. But, what makes it unique (and even more appealing) are its three completely easily-removable tempered glass panels, which not only give it that sophisticated flair but also allow it to be modular – or at least, have two different configurations.

There’s plenty of space inside as well, with a lot of room for cooling solutions and up to 8 2.5-inch SSDs or up to 4 3.5-inch hard drives. And, it also offers a wall mount solution so that you can mount your whole gaming PC to the wall if you want it safer and out of the way.

5. Corsair Crystal Series 280X Tempered Glass Micro ATX Case Best small tower white PC case Specifications Form factor: Small Dimensions: 15.67 x 10.87 x 13.82 in Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX Included: 2x Corsair LL120 RGB fans Reasons to buy + Three tempered glass panels for showing off the RGB + Solid cooling support Reasons to avoid - No USB 3.1 Type-C

Smaller spaces call for smaller gaming setups, and if you’ve got one, you might adore this white PC case from Corsair straight out of its Crystal line. What makes it stand out is its dual-chamber setup, allowing it to have two internal chambers inside, one to showcase the components you want to show off or house those innards that run hotter, the other to hide all the ugly bits or separate the cooler components.

There’s room for up to six 120mm cooling fans – and it already comes with two Corsair LL120 RGB fans – as well as two 3.5-inch drives and three 2.5-inch drives, which is a nice touch considering its small form factor. Plus, it comes with front, roof, floor and PSU dust filters, and you’ll also be able to take advantage of the manufacturer’s famed iCue RGB lighting ecosystem.

6. Thermaltake AH T200 Snow Micro Chassis Bonkers of a white PC case Specifications Form factor: Micro Case Dimensions: 17.5 x 11.1 x 21.7 inch Motherboard Support: up to Micro ATX Included: Standard PS2 PSU optional Reasons to buy + Helicopter-styled open frame chassis is pretty cool + High quality and a ton of space inside Reasons to avoid - Design isn't for everyone

Button-mash your way along the road less traveled with this completely over-the-top white PC case, which really looks more like the head of an Autobot than a PC case. But, it’s more than its look that makes it special.

It comes with hinged tempered glass side panels that are easy to remove, two extra SSD mounts hidden and built into the frame, a removable top panel, a removable faceplate, and modular panels, racks and brackets. On top of that, there’s plenty of space inside for all your cooling and file storage needs, so this isn’t just a pretty thing.