The best Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 can get overwhelming when it comes to deals, which is why we've put together this list of the best gaming laptop Amazon Prime Day deals.

Our team of experts has gone through all the deals on Amazon and hand-picked the very best gaming laptop deals and included them on this page, so you can quickly and easily find the top Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals without having to trawl through pages of subpar offers.

We'll keep updating this page to add any new deals as they appear — and to remove any deals that expire — so make sure you regularly check this page to find the very best gaming laptop deals on Amazon Prime Day.

(Image credit: Asus) Asus TUF FX505GM gaming laptop £1,299.99 £779.99 at Amazon

This gaming laptop has had a huge £500 cut from its asking price, easily making it one of the best laptop deals on Amazon Prime Day. You get an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU and 8GB of RAM, making this an excellent mid-range gaming laptop.View Deal

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Nitro 5 AN515-52 Gaming Notebook £1,0999 £849.99 at Amazon

Save £250 off this excellent gaming notebook, which comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics card. Those are specs that will handle modern games with ease, and the screen has a fast 144Hz refresh rate for silky-smooth gameplay.View Deal

(Image credit: HP) HP OMEN 15-dc0003na 15.6-inch gaming laptop £978 £839.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a more affordable HP Omen gaming laptop, then this is a great choice thanks to its £138 price cut. You get older graphics, with a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU, but that's still good enough for most recent games.View Deal

(Image credit: HP) HP OMEN 15-dc00029na 15.6-inch gaming laptop £1,262 £999.99 at Amazon

This is a good middle ground between the cheapest HP Omen 15 on sale on Amazon Prime Day and the most expensive. It comes with an Nvidia GTX 1060, which offers plenty of power to play modern games at decent graphical settings - and it comes with a 144Hz screen.View Deal

(Image credit: Razer) Razer Blade 15 £1,449.99 £1,154.99 at Amazon

This slimeline gaming laptop features a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card — along with a £295 price cut — and proves gaming laptops don't have to be big and bulky. These specs will handle modern games with ease.View Deal

(Image credit: HP) HP OMEN 15-dc1011na 15.6-inch gaming laptop £1,799.95 £1,439.99 at Amazon

This powerful gaming laptop comes with some of the latest tech – and a lovely £359.96. The Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics card and 16GB of RAM means this is a beast of a laptop that can handle any modern game.View Deal