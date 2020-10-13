The best Prime Day headphone deals: Apple Airpods, Beats, Sony, Bose, and more

Here are the best Prime Day headphone deals from day one of the Amazon Prime Day sale. We've spotted incredible bargains from top brands like Apple, Beats, Sony, Bose, and more. It's a perfect opportunity to score a new pair of headphones at a record-low price.

The best Prime Day headphones deals we've spotted so far include record low prices on the Apple AirPods Pro and the 2019 AirPods and Amazon's own Echo Buds. You'll also find incredible discounts on over-the-ear headphones, like the top-rated Bose QuietComfort 35 and the Sony WHCH710N earphones. Beats bargains are also included in the two-day event with discounts on the PowerBeats Pro, and Best Buy has a stellar deal on the Beats Solo Pro.



You'll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of these offers, but if you're not a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial below. That will give you access to all these Amazon Prime Day Apple headphone deals - and you can cancel the trial at any time within the 30 days.

The best Prime Day headphone deals available now

You'll find all the latest Amazon Prime Day headphone deals just below. Whether you're looking for a sweet discount on Apple's AirPods Pro, top-of-the-line noise canceling headphones or, an affordable gaming headset, we've got you covered.

Amazon Prime Day headphone deals in the US

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

Just ahead of the Prime Day sale, Amazon has the 2019 AirPods Pro on sale for an all-time low price of $199. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $114.99 at Amazon

You can score a $44 price cut on the Apple AirPods with charging case at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones: $199 $88 at Amazon

You'll find the Sony WHCH710N headphones available for well under $100 at Amazon right now. That's an excellent price drop, beating the previous record low by $10 (these briefly dropped to $98 in August). If you're after cheap noise-canceling headphones but don't want to sacrifice power or battery life, this is a great bet.

Skullcandy Venue Wireless Headphones: $177.90 $99.99 at Amazon

Sony WHXB900N noise-canceling headphones: $248 $123 at Amazon

With up to 30 hours of battery life, intuitive touch controls and digital noise cancellation, you're picking up a pretty sophisticated set of headphones for a great price here. The WHXB900Ns are more geared towards bass heads, so if you're after that thumping low range you'll be particularly at home here.

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $174.95 at Amazon

You'll find the Powerbeats Pro available for just $174.95 right now. That beats the lowest price we've seen on these fitness-inspired true wireless earbuds by $25, making it the cheapest the Beats buds have ever been. Fantastic comfort and an ear grip design ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: $349 $199 at Amazon

We've only seen the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones drop to $279 in the past, and more recently they seem to have settled on a $299 price tag. That makes this $199 Prime Day deal all the more special, and what's more, the traditionally more expensive limited edition Triple Midnight headphones are also on sale for the same price.

Shure Aonic 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $369 $299 at Amazon

Acer Predator Galea 310 gaming headset: $43.94 $29.99 at Amazon

We've seen the Acer Predator Galea 310 gaming headset sitting at $45 for a long time now, but this extra drop down to $35.99 is the cheapest price we've spotted so far. This is a simple PC headset, but you're still getting 40mm drivers and an omni-directional mic.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro gaming headset: $249.99 $139.99 at Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro forgoes the usual wireless trapping of most premium gaming headsets and instead opts for including a powerful GameDAC amp. What does that mean? It means you're going to get incredible high-fidelity audio across a very wide frequency range, and, for this price, it's a bargain.

Best headphone deals on Prime Day at other US retailers

BeatsX Wireless Earphones: $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $30 price cut on the BeatsX earphones at Best Buy. The wireless headphones allow you to take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk and provide up to five hours of battery life.

Sony WF-SP800N Noise-Cancelling Headphones: $199.99 $148 at Best Buy

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has the Sony WF-SP800N earbuds on sale for $148. Perfect for workouts, the noise-canceling headphones are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $174.99 at Best Buy

For those looking for fitness-inspired wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro are on sale at Best Buy for $174.99. You're scrapping noise cancellation in favor of fantastic comfort and an ear grip design that ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling Beats Solo Pro on sale for $199.99 in early Black Friday sale. The wireless headphones provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life and are available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.

Amazon Prime Day Headphone deals in the UK

AirPods 2019 with standard charging case: £159 £128 at Amazon

Save £31 on the standard charging 2019 AirPods at Amazon right now - just £5 away from their lowest all time price. That means you're getting a decent price on these Apple earbuds right now, perfect for anyone looking to pair some excellent headphones with their iOS devices for less.

AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: £199 £159 at Amazon

Or grab the wireless charging version for £40 off in this week's Prime Day AirPods deals. It's a much easier way of keeping on top of your AirPods' battery levels, and if you've already got Qi charging pads around the house you're sorted.

AirPods Pro: £249 £208 at Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro down to £208 this week, though that's not the best price you'll find on Prime Day. We'd recommend you head over to Laptops Direct, where you'll find the premium ANC buds for just £199.97 right now.

Amazon Echo Buds: £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Samsung AKG Y500 Wireless Headphones: £129 £89.99 at Amazon

These slick-looking on-ear AKG headphones are £40 cheaper for Prime Day, and come with 33 hours of battery life, automatic pausing, and multipoint pairing.

Bose Soundlink Around-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones II: £169 £117.99 at Amazon

Sony WH-H910N noise-cancelling headphones: £250 £159 at Amazon

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Headphones: £299.99 £229 at Amazon

Best headphone deals on Prime Day at other UK retailers

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case: £159 £129.97 at Laptops Direct

With a £39 discount, this is a great deal on the second-gen AirPods, which come with super-speedy charging and seamless integration with all your Apple devices. This deal applies to the AirPods with the regular charging case – for the wireless charging case, you'll have to pay a little more.

