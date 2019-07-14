Asus Chromebooks see big price drops on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is underway and there's some pretty sweet deals on Asus Chromebooks.

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

Chromebooks are handy little laptops that run Chrome OS. This is a lightweight operating system that doesn't need powerful hardware to run. This means Chromebooks are less expensive than traditional laptops, and have much longer-lasting batteries.

Asus Chromebooks are some of the best Chromebooks around. Despite their low prices, Chromebooks made by Asus have the performance and build quality we've come to expect from the famous laptop maker.

The fact that several Asus Chromebooks have seen decent price cuts on Amazon Prime Day makes these nifty little laptops even more appealing.

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Chromebook Flip C101PA £280 £199 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is always a great time to buy a Chromebook as this deal demonstrates. You get a fantastic £80 price cut that makes this an even more affordable 2-in-1 device that can be used as a tablet or laptop. It only has 16GB of storage space, though, so you'll need to make use of Google Drive.View Deal

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Chromebook C223NA £199 £139.99 at Amazon

This is another brilliant Amazon Prime Day deal on a Chromebook. With 32GB storage, 4GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron processor, this is a well-specced Chromebook that will run Chrome OS and its apps smoothly. The 11.6-inch HD screen is also a delight to work on.View Deal