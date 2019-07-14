Asus Chromebooks see big price drops on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is underway and there's some pretty sweet deals on Asus Chromebooks.

Chromebooks are handy little laptops that run Chrome OS. This is a lightweight operating system that doesn't need powerful hardware to run. This means Chromebooks are less expensive than traditional laptops, and have much longer-lasting batteries.

Asus Chromebooks are some of the best Chromebooks around. Despite their low prices, Chromebooks made by Asus have the performance and build quality we've come to expect from the famous laptop maker.

The fact that several Asus Chromebooks have seen decent price cuts on Amazon Prime Day makes these nifty little laptops even more appealing.

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Chromebook Flip C101PA £280 £199 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is always a great time to buy a Chromebook as this deal demonstrates. You get a fantastic £80 price cut that makes this an even more affordable 2-in-1 device that can be used as a tablet or laptop. It only has 16GB of storage space, though, so you'll need to make use of Google Drive.

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Chromebook C223NA £199 £139.99 at Amazon

This is another brilliant Amazon Prime Day deal on a Chromebook. With 32GB storage, 4GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron processor, this is a well-specced Chromebook that will run Chrome OS and its apps smoothly. The 11.6-inch HD screen is also a delight to work on.

Asus Chromebook deals in the US on Amazon

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Chromebook C223NA $229 $169 at Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable Chromebook that doesn't suck, this red beauty from Asus is rocking a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash storage. The bonus? You can save 26% on Amazon Prime Day.

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Chromebook C423NA $269 $244 on Amazon

In our mind, the best Chromebooks deliver reliable performance with an approachable price tag. And, on Amazon Prime Day, the Asus Chromebook C423NA delivers on all fronts with a cool 10% off.

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA $485 $399 on Amazon

The Asus Chromebook Flip offer versatility in an elegant design. It's powered by an Intel Core m3 processor with 4GB of RAM and has 64GB of strorage. And, this discount cuts 20% off the price.