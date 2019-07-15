Amazon Prime Day: the best headphone deals we've found so far

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and with so many brilliant tech discounts flying around, it's a fantastic time to buy a sweet new pair of headphones.

However, all those deals can be a little overwhelming to navigate – that's why we've put together this handy guide to the best Prime Day headphone deals we've spotted so far.

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days.

So, whether you're looking for a hefty reduction on the latest Apple AirPods (2019), an affordable gaming headset, or some sporty true wireless earbuds at a discount, we've got you covered.

First up, we've got headphone deals in the US – if you're in the UK, scroll down to find the best headphone deals in your region.

The best Prime Day headphones deals in the US

(Image credit: Amazon) Sennheiser Audiophile Headphones $199 now $99 on Amazon

If audio quality is your top concern, check out these outstanding audiophile-grade Sennheiser HD 599 headphones. The headphones use Sennheiser's proprietary 38mm drivers, with an open-back design to prevent reverberation ruining your music.View Deal

(Image credit: Sony) Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones $349 $298 on Amazon

Cut out outside noise on your commute with noise-cancelling headphones. Today you can snag a pair of the WH-1000XM3 for $50 off the MSRP on Amazon. With a 30-hour battery life, multiple noise-cancellation settings and aptX HD, these are a great buy.View Deal

(Image credit: Apple) Beats Solo3 On-Ear headphones $299 $139 on Amazon

Pick up the Beats Solo3 on-ear headphones at a colossal 53% off discount this Amazon Prime Day. These cans boast up to 40 hours of battery life, while recharging for just five minutes nets you three hours of listening. Integrated microphones let you take calls and control via voice commands.View Deal

(Image credit: HyperX) Hyper X Cloud Stinger $49 $39 at Amazon

The HyperX Cloud Stinger is one of our favorite gaming headsets, because it balances decent performance with a price anyone can afford. And, because you can get an extra $10 off on Amazon Prime Day, the deal is even sweeter.View Deal

The best Prime Day headphones deals in the UK

(Image credit: Sony) Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones £330 £264 at Amazon

Amazon is offering a £66 Prime Day discount on these noise-cancelling Sony cans. With a 30-hour battery life, multiple noise-cancellation settings and aptX HD, these are a great buy, especially if you're a frequent traveler or commuter.View Deal

(Image credit: Sennheiser) Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition £179.99 now £99.95 at Amazon

Amazon is offering a whopping £80.04 (44%) off these Sennheiser over-ear wireless headphones in matte black. These noise-cancelling headphones have a battery life of up to 19 hours, meaning you can make the most of them for those long commutes.View Deal

(Image credit: Amazon) Anker Wireless Earbuds £54.99 £37.99 at Amazon

Save 31% off these Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo wireless earbuds on Amazon Prime Day. With Anker's proprietary graphene drivers, they're super-light, without compromising on sound quality. The bass is particularly impressive, and they analyze low frequencies to deliver the best sound.



View Deal