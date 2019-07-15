Amazon Prime Day: the best headphone deals we've found so far

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and with so many brilliant tech discounts flying around, it's a fantastic time to buy a sweet new pair of headphones.
However, all those deals can be a little overwhelming to navigate – that's why we've put together this handy guide to the best Prime Day headphone deals we've spotted so far.
So, whether you're looking for a hefty reduction on the latest Apple AirPods (2019), an affordable gaming headset, or some sporty true wireless earbuds at a discount, we've got you covered.
First up, we've got headphone deals in the US – if you're in the UK, scroll down to find the best headphone deals in your region.
The best Prime Day headphones deals in the US
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones
$198 now $89 on Amazon
Looking for a great deal on noise-cancelling headphones on Amazon Prime Day? The Sony WH-CH700N offers some great noise-cancellation and great sound quality, plus a 35-hour battery life. That makes them perfect for travelling! View Deal
Sennheiser Audiophile Headphones
$199 now $99 on Amazon
If audio quality is your top concern, check out these outstanding audiophile-grade Sennheiser HD 599 headphones. The headphones use Sennheiser's proprietary 38mm drivers, with an open-back design to prevent reverberation ruining your music.View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones
$349 $298 on Amazon
Cut out outside noise on your commute with noise-cancelling headphones. Today you can snag a pair of the WH-1000XM3 for $50 off the MSRP on Amazon. With a 30-hour battery life, multiple noise-cancellation settings and aptX HD, these are a great buy.View Deal
Apple AirPods (2019) with Wireless Charging Case
$199 $179.99 at Amazon
Save $19 on Apple's original truly wireless AirPods at Amazon. That's the best price we're seeing right now for the latest model AirPods, which come with a wireless charging case.
View Deal
Apple AirPods (2019)
$159 $144 on Amazon
This version comes with the standard-charging (not wireless) case using Apple Lightning connector, but has the new Hey Siri capabilities and longer battery life of the AirPods 2.View Deal
Beats Solo3 On-Ear headphones
$299 $139 on Amazon
Pick up the Beats Solo3 on-ear headphones at a colossal 53% off discount this Amazon Prime Day. These cans boast up to 40 hours of battery life, while recharging for just five minutes nets you three hours of listening. Integrated microphones let you take calls and control via voice commands.View Deal
Razer Kraken Tournament Edition
$99 $69 at Amazon
With this esports-focused gaming headset, you can unleash the Kraken upon your opponents with 7.1 virtual surround and a convenient USB controller - and that $30 Amazon Prime Day deal helps, too.
View Deal
Hyper X Cloud Stinger
$49 $39 at Amazon
The HyperX Cloud Stinger is one of our favorite gaming headsets, because it balances decent performance with a price anyone can afford. And, because you can get an extra $10 off on Amazon Prime Day, the deal is even sweeter.View Deal
The best Prime Day headphones deals in the UK
Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones
£330 £264 at Amazon
Amazon is offering a £66 Prime Day discount on these noise-cancelling Sony cans. With a 30-hour battery life, multiple noise-cancellation settings and aptX HD, these are a great buy, especially if you're a frequent traveler or commuter.View Deal
Beats Solo3 wireless on ear headphones:
£209.95 now £139.99
Get almost £70 off these big, bold and bassy Beats headphones, which offer a massive 40 hours battery life, Siri voice control and comfort-cushioned earcups for extended listening sessions.View Deal
Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless earbuds:
£147 now £104.99
Want wireless earbuds without the wires? We're big fans of these Jabra buds, which offer great sound quality and battery life, while being the perfect snug fit for sporty types.View Deal
Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless earbuds:
£169 now £118.99
These true wireless earphones are as smart as they sound, with built-in access to the Alexa voice assistant, for wire-free AI help while you're out on your run.View Deal
Libratone TRACK+ wireless in-ears:
£169 now £115
Save a chunky £54 on these sports-orientated Libratone wireless headphones, which feature active noise cancellation and up to eight hours of sweat- and splash-proof playback.View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 20 NC in-ears:
£239 now £154.95
Block out the outside world with these excellent Bose noise-cancelling headphones, which have had a £84 price cut for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones - Black
£319.99 now £225 at Amazon
If you're looking for a more luxury set of cans then you can grab these Bang & Olufsen headphones for £94.99 cheaper than usual. These over-ear headphones come with active noise cancellation, transparency mode and a microphone.View Deal
Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition
£179.99 now £99.95 at Amazon
Amazon is offering a whopping £80.04 (44%) off these Sennheiser over-ear wireless headphones in matte black. These noise-cancelling headphones have a battery life of up to 19 hours, meaning you can make the most of them for those long commutes.View Deal
Anker Wireless Earbuds
£54.99 £37.99 at Amazon
Save 31% off these Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo wireless earbuds on Amazon Prime Day. With Anker's proprietary graphene drivers, they're super-light, without compromising on sound quality. The bass is particularly impressive, and they analyze low frequencies to deliver the best sound.
