Who needs Black Friday? Amazon's best budget TV drops to record-low price

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might have passed, but we're still spotting some incredible deals thanks to Christmas sales, with one of the best being the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED 4K TV at Amazon for $419.99 (was $599.99).

That's a 30% discount, making our pick for the best budget TVs even more budget-friendly. The Amazon Fire TV Series is perfect for budget-conscious buyers who still want excellent performance.

Today’s best Amazon Fire TV deal

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED 4K TV: was $599.99 now $419.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a fantastic 4K TV at an even better price, then the 55-inch Omni 4K TV from Amazon is one of the best. The QLED display produces a vibrant picture thanks to Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, plus the QLED display technology means it's brighter and clearer than other TVs.

Our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review gave the TV a solid four stars and said it was "one of the best-featured cheap 4K TVs you can buy". The Omni QLED panel produces a natural-looking image that is full of beautifully vibrant and punchy colors.

The silver frame and slim bezels make this TV look the part no matter where you put it. The TV comes with a Fire TV Alexa remote, which is small in size and provides access to Alexa voice control if you want to use the hands-free option.

This smart TV offers recommendations across multiple streaming apps but has a distinct focus on Amazon Prime Video—perfect if you're already a Prime member.

If you're looking for something more premium, check out our list of best TVs or our roundup of the latest TV deals for even more offers.