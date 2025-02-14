We loved the Samsung Q80D when we tested it and it's back to a record-low price for Presidents' Day

The Samsung Q80D is a jack-of-all-trades TV, excelling in nearly every category including picture quality, gaming and even built-in sound. We at TechRadar get excited any time it sees a discount, and there's one happening for Presidents' Day.

In the Presidents' Day sales, the 65-inch Samsung Q80D is back to its record-low price of $897.99 at Amazon. That's the same price it was during Black Friday and is a superb deal on one of the best TVs of 2024.

Samsung 65-inch Q80D 4K QLED TV : was $1,397.99 now $897.99 at Amazon The Samsung Q80D does it all, delivering a full suite of gaming features (4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM and four HDMI 2.1 ports), spectacular picture quality, solid built-in sound and an appealing design at a reasonable price. This Amazon deal takes the 65-inch model back to its lowest-ever price of $897.99, which is great value for this TV.

The Samsung Q80D features on many of our best-of lists here at TechRadar, and that's because it does everything. Whether you want a TV for gaming, movies or sports, it has you covered.

In our Samsung Q80D review, we were blown away by the Q80D's backlight control, which results in deep black levels and strong contrast. We said it beats "any other LCD TV in its class" and, of course, it also delivers stunning colors and realistic, refined details.

The Q80D ranks with the best gaming TVs, thanks to its full range of gaming features across four HDMI 2.1 ports including 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM, plus a plethora of cloud gaming options including Xbox. An impressively low 9.8ms input lag delivers smooth performance regardless of how challenging the onscreen action.

The Q80D rounds out the experience with immersive and accurate built-in sound, a solid design and Samsung's own Tizen smart TV platform. For a TV like this at this price, the Q80D is easily one of the best offers in the Presidents' Day TV sales.

