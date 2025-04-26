Watch the NBA Playoffs on a new TV – LG's C3 OLED is on sale for its lowest-ever price
Watch your favorite team on a highly-rated OLED display
As an Oklahoma City resident and Thunder fan, I'm actually watching the NBA playoffs this year, and if you're like me and realizing you need to upgrade your TV, I've found a deal for you.
LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale at Amazon for the incredible price of $1,196.99 (originally $2,499.99). That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price.
The LG C3 OLED TV was released in 2023 and is the predecessor to TechRadar's best-rated TV, the LG C4. Despite its age, it's packed with premium features, including LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a comprehensive webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.
Today's deal on LG's C3 OLED TV is the lowest price we've ever seen and an incredible deal for a big-screen OLED display. If you don't mind going for an older-model TV, it's the perferct premium display to watch your favorite team duke it out for the NBA Finals.
Today's best TV deal: LG's 65-inch C3 OLED
Shop more of today's best TV deals
Amazon's best budget small-screen TV deal is this 32-inch Amazon Fire TV, which is on sale for only $119.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.
Amazon's best-selling 43-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $229.99 - a new record-low price. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's deal brings the 50-inch model to $339.99.
Amazon has Roku's highly rated 55-inch 4K smart TV for just $269.99. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
If you want a TV that does everything without breaking the bank, the Hisense U8 should be on your list. It's powerful local dimming delivers excellent contrast and black levels, and it has punchy, expansive built-in sound plus a strong list of gaming features such as 4K 144Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR, and ALLM support. Today's deal on the 65-inch model is $50 more than the record-low price.
LG's C4 OLED TV is the successor to the LG C3, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,399.99 - $50 more than the Black Friday record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. You can find the 70-inch model on sale for its lowest price ever.
The best big-screen budget display from Amazon is this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $369.99. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
