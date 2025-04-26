Watch the NBA Playoffs on a new TV – LG's C3 OLED is on sale for its lowest-ever price

As an Oklahoma City resident and Thunder fan, I'm actually watching the NBA playoffs this year, and if you're like me and realizing you need to upgrade your TV, I've found a deal for you.



LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale at Amazon for the incredible price of $1,196.99 (originally $2,499.99). That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price.



The LG C3 OLED TV was released in 2023 and is the predecessor to TechRadar's best-rated TV, the LG C4. Despite its age, it's packed with premium features, including LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a comprehensive webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.



Today's deal on LG's C3 OLED TV is the lowest price we've ever seen and an incredible deal for a big-screen OLED display. If you don't mind going for an older-model TV, it's the perferct premium display to watch your favorite team duke it out for the NBA Finals.

Today's best TV deal: LG's 65-inch C3 OLED

