OLED TVs have typically struggled when it comes to bright-room viewing, and while they're improving at the flagship end of the market, mid-range models can still struggle — apart from the Samsung S90H. Samsung's latest mid-range OLED uses a glare-free screen, and right now it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale US

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale UK

If you're in the US, you can get the 65-inch Samsung S90H for $1,497.99 (was $1,897.99) at Amazon, which is its lowest ever price since its release in April this year.

If you're in the UK, you can pick up the 55-inch S90H for £1,499 (was £1,599) at Currys. The LG C5 55-inch is cheaper at the moment, but if you have a bright room, the S90H is the better option (more on that below).

Today's best Samsung S90H deals

Samsung Samsung 65-Inch S90H 4K OLED TV : was $1,897.99 now $1,497.99 at Amazon The Samsung S90H is the brand's 2026 mid-range OLED TV. It's the first TV in this series to get Samsung's effective Glare Free screen, making it a great option for bright rooms. It delivers great picture quality, and is ideal for gamers, with a full suite of features. This deal knocks $400 off the 65-inch model, hitting a new record-low price.

Samsung 55-inch S90H 4K OLED TV : was £1,599 now £1,499 at Currys If you want a good value OLED for a bright room, there's not much better than the Samsung S90H. Its Glare Free screen is effective at eliminating reflections, while still delivering brilliant picture quality. Gamers will be pleased with its full list of features as well. This deal knocks £100 off the 55-inch model at Currys.

Great for bright rooms

(Image credit: Warner Bros / Future)

While the LG C6 is one of the best OLED TVs I've tested this year, one issue I had with it is its reflective screen. Reflections have plagued OLED for years, but Samsung's Glare Free tech, introduced in 2023, does a fantastic job of eliminating mirror-like reflections in bright rooms. However, it was reserved for the flagship S95 OLED series, until now.

The Samsung S90H, the 2026 mid-range OLED model, has the Glare Free screen, and it fills a mid-range-OLED-for-bright-rooms-sized hole in the market. While I've not fully tested the S90H yet (though it's waiting in our test lab), I did get to see it in-person.

Testing the S90H in a room with plenty of natural light on a bright morning was the perfect test for the S90H's Glare Free screen, and it did better than I imagined. Watching dark movies like The Revenant was surprisingly hassle-free, with the S90H retaining deep black tones while effectively eliminating the mirror-like reflections of the large balcony windows next to me.

This feat was even more impressive given that the S90H won't have the brightness of the flagship S95H/S99H, which further helps the latter with bright-room viewing.

Outside of its bright-room viewing capabilities, the S90H delivers punchy HDR highlights, along with vibrant, bold and accurate colors. The night market scene in Blade Runner: 2049 was a perfect showcase for this, as well as for the S90H's crisp, lifelike textures.

For gamers, the S90H carries a feature set similar to the best gaming TVs. It has four HDMI 2.1 ports, with 4K 165Hz, full VRR (including FreeSync and G-Sync), HDR10+ gaming, ALLM and the very useful Game Hub which offers plenty of cloud gaming options.

If you're looking for a mid-range OLED for a bright room, the S90H really is a no-brainer and this is the best price you're going to find it today.

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK