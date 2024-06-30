The Samsung 65-inch S95D OLED TV is back down to a record-low price - and I want it

With the 4th of July sales underway at many retailers you can already score some record-breaking offers on lots of our top-rated tech. One that's caught my attention today is the rather exceptional Samsung S95D 65-inch OLED TV at Samsung for $2,999.99 (was $3,397.99).

It’s Samsung’s newest OLED and five-star rated in our Samsung S95D review so this $400 discount that drops it to the lowest price yet is not to be missed. The S95D is a sought-after model as it offers Pantone-validated color, Real Depth Enhancer, and a heap more options to guarantee incredible picture quality and performance whatever you’re watching or playing.

Today’s best Samsung TV deal

Samsung S95D 65-inch OLED TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,999.99 at Samsung

The Samsung 65-inch S95D OLED TV is the TV everyone wants to own. It has an incredibly detailed QD-OLED picture with anti-reflection technology, spectacular gaming features, and even a great looking design. Colors look dynamic and natural while there are deep blacks too. The Samsung 65-inch S95 OLED TV is a premium OLED TV but one that’s a touch more affordable while it’s at its lowest price yet.

The Samsung 65-inch S95 OLED TV is the TV you’ve dreamed of owning. It’s refined OLED technology so that you don’t have to worry about awkward glare (something that torments me with my older OLED), while its colors look exceptional through OLED HDR Pro and Pantone-validated colors. Samsung’s Real Depth Enhancer mirrors how the human eye processes depth by increasing foreground contrast.

Sound is also great with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ ensuring you feel drawn into whatever you’re watching or playing by feeling like sound is all around you. When gaming, there’s also Motion Xcelerator 144Hz which smooths out the action even when things get fast and potentially blurry.

The Samsung 65-inch S95 OLED TV is even beautifully designed as it has a ‘floating’ appearance so it’ll look good in your living space. Samsung tops our look at the best TV brands because, of course it does. It’s a great all-rounder and the best Samsung TVs easily overlap with the best TVs overall.

As well as the 4th of July TV sales, there are some exciting Prime Day deals coming up too which mean further discounts on top tech. We’re expecting to see some excellent TV deals across cheap, budget and premium sets, while there will be some special OLED TV deals around too.