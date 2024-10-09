The LG CineBeam Q is our favorite portable 4K projector, and it’s back to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day

The benefit to Amazon Prime Day is that some products that seem a little too expensive at full price get a two-day vacation from that status. In other words, they get a Prime Day discount, and one of the top projector discounts we’ve seen in this year’s sale is on LG’s CineBeam Q 4K portable projector.

Right now, the LG CineBeam Q is $896.99 at Amazon. That’s a $400 discount from the normal $1,296.99, bringing LG’s cool, retro-looking projector back to its lowest-ever price. A Prime Day discount is also available in the UK, knocking £136 off the projector's price. Sure, there are plenty of other portable projectors you can find for cheaper, such as Samsung’s The Freestyle 2nd Gen, but none of those provide the LG’s 4K resolution – something that makes a difference when you blow images up on a big screen.



• Shop more Prime Day deals

The LG CineBeam Q is the top portable option in our list of the best 4K projectors. Much of that has to do with its style – the CineBeam Q is wonderfully compact and clad in an all-metal chassis with a revolving stand that does double duty as a carrying handle. However, with a specified 500 ANSI lumens brightness and an RGB laser DLP light engine, the CineBeam Q not only looks good, but can beam sufficiently bright and strikingly colorful images.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for more LG CineBeam Q Prime Day deals in your region.

Today's best LG CineBeam Q deal

LG CineBeam Q US: was $1,296.99 now $896.99 at Amazon US

UK: was /£885 now £749 at Amazon UK

This Prime Day discount chops $400 off the LG CineBeam Q’s cost, bringing our favorite 4K portable projector to an accessible price point. This is the lowest price that LG’s portable has ever hit, and is a great deal on a projector with good brightness and rich color that uses LG’s webOS smart TV platform for streaming. It also has a rugged, yet stylish design that makes it stand out from the portable projector crowd. Jump on this deal before it’s gone.

In our LG CineBeam Q review, we remarked that its picture was “surprisingly good for such a tiny projector, and it can beam images large enough to light up the side of a garage.” With no built-in battery power option, you may want to use the CineBeam Q mostly inside, though its rugged build quality makes it well-suited for travel.

The CineBeam Q uses the same webOS system found on LG’s TVs for streaming, and it’s one of the best smart TV platforms going. Many of the best streaming services can be accessed from here, including Disney Plus, Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV Plus, and YouTube. With a 3W speaker, the projector’s built-in sound is on the anemic side, but a Bluetooth dual audio output lets you easily pair it with multiple headphones, a wireless speaker, or a soundbar.

In a world of ugly plastic portable projectors, the LG CineBeam Q stands out with its striking design and excellent overall picture quality. You can easily find a portable projector for less, but this Prime Day discount puts our favorite 4K portable within reach.

Today's best LG CineBeam Q deals

Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK