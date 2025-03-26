The best Roku TV is getting a big discount in Amazon’s Spring Sale
Spring into TV savings
Spring is here, and so is Amazon’s Spring Sale, allowing you to score one of the best TVs at an incredible discount.
• Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale
Among the Spring Sale TV deals is for the Roku Pro Series, the company’s flagship model. The 55-inch Roku Pro Series TV is now selling for $598 at Amazon. That price, a 34% discount, is a great deal for Roku’s top TV. The 55-inch model briefly dropped to $538 earlier this year, but its current $598 price tag is the next lowest we’ve yet seen.
Today's best Roku Pro Series deal
Roku's flagship mini-LED TV is now 34% off in this limited-time Amazon Spring Sale deal. For just $598, you're getting a 55-inch TV with a mini-LED backlight and Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. The Pro Series offers better-than-average sound and has a fantastic backlit remote control. This is the second-lowest price we've seen for the 55-inch model, so snap the deal up while you can.
The Roku Pro Series is TechRadar’s pick for best budget TV. In our Roku Pro Series review, we admired its picture quality, and also its clear, well-defined sound – something made possible by a 'shadowbox' frame with front-firing speakers. The Pro Series doesn’t hit the same brightness heights as the best mini-LED TVs, but its picture is impressive for the price.
The Pro Series is also a solid TV for gaming, with a 120Hz refresh rate, and VRR and ALLM (including FreeSync) support. We measured its input lag at 9.4ms, an ultra-low level that ranks the Pro Series among the best gaming TVs.
A key part of a Roku TV’s appeal is the company’s smart TV interface, which is among the cleanest and most intuitive available. Roku also makes all sorts of Roku devices, from wireless subwoofers to smart lights, and these can be controlled directly from the TV’s smart interface.
More interested in a projector than a TV? Check out our guide to the best projectors.
Amazon Big Spring Sale - quick links
- Amazon Devices: 54% off Kindle, Echo & TVs
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Easter: toys, decor & clothing from $4.99
- Headphones: $120 off Beats, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $21.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $177
- Outdoors: patio furniture & accessories from $17.99
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $59.99
- Toys: 46% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: smart TVs from $89.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Al Griffin has been writing about and reviewing A/V tech since the days LaserDiscs roamed the earth, and was previously the editor of Sound & Vision magazine.
When not reviewing the latest and greatest gear or watching movies at home, he can usually be found out and about on a bike.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Samsung announces US prices for its 2025 mini-LED TV lineup, and it’s good and bad news
The Hisense U7N was one of the best TVs I tested in 2024, and it just had its price slashed at Amazon