The best budget TV for 2023 is discounted to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday
Get the 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED for $589.99 in the US and £699.99 in the UK
It's Black Friday week and we're starting to see even more of the best Black Friday deals from retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy after officially kicking off their sales last week.
While we've been searching for the best Black Friday TV deals around, we were glad to see the 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED, the best cheap TV around, discounted to its lowest ever price – from $799.99 to $589.99 at Amazon in the US and from £999.99 to £699.99 at Amazon in the UK.
Today's best Black Friday Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED deals
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was
$799.99 now $589.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is a standout TV in the cheap TV market. It boasts premium features such as a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. If you're on a budget but don't want to compromise on performance, the Omni QLED is an excellent choice, especially now that it's on sale for $589.99 – a new record-low price.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch: was
£999.99 now £699.99 at Amazon
With £300 off, this a very impressive TV for the price. Whilst it isn't the cheapest we've seen it – it hit £679.99 in the summer – if you're buying today, it's still excellent bang for your buck. At this low price, you get strong picture quality with Dolby Vision IQ HDR, VRR and ALLM next-gen gaming features, and the Fire TV smart TV platform.
The Amazon Omni QLED is available in the following sizes: 43-, 50-, 55- and 65-inches (and even up to 75-inches in the US). It is a well stocked TV in terms of features, which include Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive support for movies, VRR and ALLM for gaming, an 'Ambient Experience' when in standby and built-in Alexa. Thanks to all this, it won 'best value TV' at the TechRadar Choice Awards this year.
In our review, we were surprised at just how good the picture quality on the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is. Vibrant, punchy colors combined with an impressively natural image that gives this TV a more premium picture than the price it's asking for.
Although it may not have all the best gaming features, its gaming performance was solid and it does still support not only VRR and ALLM, but also Dolby Vision gaming, which is a rarity at this kind of price range.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED offers superb value for money, giving plenty of performance and picture quality, which is why we rate is as the best TV for those on a budget available. Thanks to this Black Friday deal at Amazon, that value just got even better.
More Black Friday TV deals in the US
Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was
$749.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy
This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV was a best-seller at last year's Black Friday sale, and Best Buy currently has the 75-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $579.99. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support – all for under $600, which is an incredible deal.
LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was
$1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $549.99, thanks to today's massive $750 discount. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.
Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was
$1,899.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung
The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of $1,299.99 at Samsung's Black Friday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.
More Black Friday TV deals in the UK
LG 48-inch C2 4K OLED TV: was
£999 now £898 at Amazon
One of the most highly rated TVs of 2022, the LG C2 topped many of our lists such as best TV and best OLED TV, thanks to its stunning picture, wealth of gaming capabilities and excellent value. It has since been de-throned as best TV by the Samsung S90C, our TV of the year 2023, but the 48-inch model of the LG C2 for under £900 is a no-brainer – though we have seen it for £850 this Black Friday, before it sold out.
Hisense 65-inch U8K 4K mini-LED TV: was
£1,599 now £1,299 at AO.com
The Hisense U8K offers bright, mini-LED picture and 144hz gaming refresh rate for a lower price than other big brand mini-LED TVs. It still has stunning black levels despite higher peak brightness to keep movie fans happy and although it does suffer from backlight blooming, it's hard to argue with the value of the U8K. £1,299 is a bargain for this TV.
Hisense A7K 55-inch QLED TV: was
£699 now £478 at Currys
A great-size TV for most living rooms, with the punchy colours and brightness of QLED. This is also nice for gaming, thanks to support for variable refresh rate tech on next-gen consoles. This is a great price for any QLED TV at this size, but Hisense always over-delivers on rich picture quality on cheaper TVs.
James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.
