I loved this cheap Dolby Atmos soundbar, and it's unbeatable value with this early Prime Day deal
The excellent value Hisense AX5125H is now even more affordable
Dolby Atmos is being supported on a wider range of soundbars than ever before, but the best soundbars produce 'real' Dolby Atmos sound using a full system of speakers. Often, that support has come at a premium, but one soundbar I tested recently, the Hisense AX5125H, proves that doesn't always have to be the case.
In the US, you can get the Hisense AX5125H for $349.99 (was $499) from Amazon. In the UK, the same deal applies, as it's available for a discounted £349.99 (was £499.99) at Amazon.
The AX5125H is easily one of my favorite soundbars of this year and this discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day means its incredible value gets even better. If you are looking for something a bit more substantial, however, be sure to check out our Prime Day soundbar deals page.
Today's best Hisense AX5125H deal in the US
Hisense AX5125H 5.1.2ch Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Amazon
The Hisense AX5125H delivers punchy and dynamic sound and 'real' Dolby Atmos immersion across four units, but at a fraction of the cost compared to more premium options. Already offering fantastic bang for your buck at full price (we gave it 4.5 out 5 in our review), this $150 discount ahead of Prime Day just means the AX5125H is even better value than before.
Today's best Hisense AX5125H deal in the UK
Hisense AX5125H 5.1.2ch Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £499.99 now £349.99 at Amazon
Offering immersive Dolby Atmos sound with plenty of weighty bass, the Hisense AX5125H proves you don't need to spend a fortune to get cinematic, spatial sound. The AX5125H is under £500 full price – already great value, and we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Hisense AX5125H review as a result – but with £150 off, it's easily the best budget Dolby Atmos soundbar system around.
When I tested the AX5125H earlier this year, I was seriously impressed by its surprising amount of power, especially from its subwoofer, which added serious bass rumble to whatever movie I was watching. Clarity was also top-notch, allowing dialogue to carry even through intense action scenes.
But, it was the AX5125H's Dolby Atmos presentation that blew me away. Watching the final Death Star attack run in Star Wars: A New Hope, I actually felt like I was in the cockpit. The booming score, screeching TIE fighters and explosions came from all angles, immersing me once again in one of my favorite movies.
The AX5125H earned a thoroughly deserved 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review and the title of best budget Dolby Atmos soundbar of 2024 so far – though I don't see it being beat any time soon.
