Score LG's awesome C2 OLED for a great price in this Walmart after-Christmas deal

The after-Christmas sales have arrived and that means it's a great time to score a TV for less. Case in point: right now you can get the fantastic 65-inch LG C2 OLED for $1,399 (was $1,899), thanks to Walmart slicing $500 off the ticket price.

While this isn't quite the lowest price we've seen the LG C2 OLED drop to, it's still a great deal. As you'll see in our LG C2 OLED review it's a brilliant TV, whether you're into movies or gaming, or simply love a Netflix binge. In fact, we ranked it as one of our picks for last year's best TV list; it was only superseded by its successor the LG C3 OLED, but that doesn't stop the C2 from being a TV you should snap up at a great price.

The C2 sports LG's a9 Gen5 AI processor, which helps it deliver punchy colors and impressive brightness for an OLED TV. It also has support for variable refresh rates and 120Hz refresh rate, meaning it's a great TV for people with an Xbox Series X or PS5.

While the C2 OLED has dropped to $1,299 in the past, I'd suggest you snap this deal up if you're after a new OLED set, as I suspect it'll sell out rather quickly as the after-Christmas sales get fully underway.

Not in the US? Scroll down for LG C2 OLED deals in your area.

Awesome after-Christmas TV deal – LG's 65-inch C2 OLED

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,399 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for an attractive price of $1,399. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control – all for under $1,300, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

More of today's best TV deals

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99 at Amazon. That's a whopping $1,00 discount and a new record-low price. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a holiday best-seller, and Best Buy currently has the 75-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $549.99. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $600, which is an incredible deal.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,899 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a holiday best-seller, and Walmart has this 75-inch model on sale for the lowest price of $1,899. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart

This LG 55-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 at Walmart, which is the same price we saw during Black Friday. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

More after-Christmas deals

See more of today's best TV deals and the best OLED TV deals and shop more bargains in our after-Christmas sales roundup. And follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot deals!