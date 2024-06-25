Save $150 on this huge Hisense 85-inch 4K TV at Best Buy

The 4th of July sales are coming up fast and we’re already seeing some early and great discounts on TVs. Notably, you can buy a Hisense 85-inch A6 Series 4K TV at Best Buy for $849.99 (was $999.99) which is a great price for such a huge TV. Even better, if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you can save an extra $100 bringing it down to $749.99.

My Best Buy Plus membership costs $49.99 for the year so if you’re not an existing member, you might as well sign up today and save $50 off the TV. The membership also gives you free two-day shipping, along with an extended 60-day returns period and exclusive member prices – so it’s likely to be useful again in the next 12 months.

We’ve rated Hisense as one of the best TV brands for budget buys so you’re in safe hands with this model. It may not be one of the best TVs around but the Hisense 85-inch A6 Series 4K TV has all the essentials like a 4K AI upscaler, a dedicated Game Mode, and DTS Virtual:X audio.

Today’s best Hisense TV deal

Hisense 85-inch A6 Series 4K TV: was $999.99 now $849.99 at Best Buy

The Hisense 85-inch A6 Series 4K TV is a huge display that will look great in your living room if you have the space. Bordering on providing you with a home cinema, it has a dedicated Game Mode that includes a variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode to give you a smooth experience Sports fans will also appreciate its dedicated AI Sports Mode and there’s a great 4K upscaler for ensuring HD content looks at its best. Altogether, it's quite a lot of TV for the price.

The Hisense 85-inch A6 Series 4K TV keeps things relatively simple but genuinely useful. If you’re buying a large TV, you’re likely to be a games player or sports fan which is why this TV has tapped into that market with its dedicated modes. Movie fans are left with the 4K upscaler but you’d be surprised how many beloved movies are only available in HD and need sprucing up.

Google TV is built-in to this TV, too, which is a simple-to-use operating system that makes it easy to find something to watch thanks to its recommendation system.

This won’t ever be one of the best 85-inch TVs around but the A6 Series packs in what’s needed right down to a voice remote if you prefer to speak your commands rather rather than tap buttons.

Prime Day deals are coming up fast now so there could be even better TV deals on the horizon. If you’re willing to wait, it might be a smart move but this TV is a great price as it stands, especially if you have a My Best Buy membership.