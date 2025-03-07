Save a massive $1,500 on the best TV for sports in the latest Samsung sale

The Samsung QN90D is back to a record-low price

75&quot; Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90D on green background with big savings text
(Image credit: Future)

Now might be the time to upgrade your home theater, especially if you've been eying up a new big-screen QLED TV. As part of the latest Discover Samsung Sale, you can get the Samsung QN90D 75-inch QLED TV at Samsung for $1,799,99 (was $3,299.99).

The QN90D straddles the line between a mid-range TV and a premium one, balancing cost and quality for consumers who don't want to pay full price. We've seen this record-low price before, but it's always a treat to see a massive discount on one of our most highly-rated TVs.

Today's best Samsung TV deal

Samsung QN90D 75-inch Neo QLED 4K TV
Samsung QN90D 75-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung

The Samsung QN90D is our best TV for sports thanks to its "big brightness" and "detailed, rich picture". That persistent brightness, even during daytime hours and inside bright rooms, makes it especially ideal for people who struggle with "haloing" and the like. Like its epithet would suggest, the QN90D admirably keeps up with live sports without delays, partially thanks to the refresh rate that also makes it suitable as a gaming TV. Its four HDMI 2.1 ports support up to 4K 120 Hz (or 144Hz for PC gamers), VRR with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and a gaming hub that includes support for Twitch and cloud gaming via Xbox, Nvidia Geforce Now, and more.

View Deal

The Samsung QN90D is our best TV for sports thanks to its "big brightness" and anti-glare screen. These two traits in particular make it ideal for watching throughout the day without worrying about washed colors or gritty saturation. Its "detailed, rich picture" is just one of the pros we highlight in our Samsung QN90D review alongside its "fantastic motion handling for sports."

As a QLED TV, the Samsung QN90D works by adjusting the mini-LEDs in its screen to precisely fine-tune colors. Its refresh rate keeps up well with live sports and leans into its strengths as a gaming TV, too. It comes with four HDMI 2.1 ports with support for to 4K 120 Hz (or 144Hz for PC gamers), VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and a gaming hub that includes support for Twitch and cloud gaming via Xbox, Nvidia Geforce Now, and more.

In addition to the Samsung QN90D, I'd also recommend taking a look at the rest of our best TVs. If you're a gamer on a budget, also consider one of the cheaper options from our best gaming TVs.

Jessica Reyes
Jessica Reyes
Contributor

Jess Reyes writes about deals and coupons almost as much as she does about games. Her work can be found in IGN, GameSpot, Digital Trends, and Inverse – just to name a few. When she’s not writing or gaming, she’s probably window shopping or gassing up her mutuals on Twitter/X.

