Samsung's five-star rated 77-inch S90C OLED TV plummets to its lowest price

The terrific Samsing S90C OLED TV that's sat atop our best TV guide since last year has just got cheaper and plummeted to its lowest price yet. You can now get the highly-rated Samsung S90C 77-inch OLED TV at Best Buy for $1,899 (was $2,499).

The S90C is one of Samsung's best-value TVs, even more so with this $600 discount. As a more affordable budget alternative to Samsung's other OLED TVs, the premium S95C and the gaming-focused S90D, it's one of the best TV deals of the year so far.

Best-ever Samsung S90C OLED TV deal

Samsung 77-inch Class OLED S90C TV: was $2,499 now $1,899 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is one of the best-value OLED TVs on the market right now and it's back down to its lowest price ever. Its 1,100 nits of brightness surpasses many competitors at a similar value and price, including its rival, the LG G3. Its 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support high-definition viewing and gaming experiences. While it might not compare to the brightness of its siblings, the S95C and S90D, it's a respectable alternative for lower budgets.

TechRadar crowned the S90C its TV of the Year for a reason. Its 1,100 nits of brightness top competitors at the same price, even without Dolby Vision HDR support. It sports the detailed picture quality of its siblings, and even if it isn't as bright as the S95C, it offers nearly unrivalled brightness for its price.

Its 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and four HDMI ports also make it an appealing choice for gaming as an alternative to the S90D. At this time, the 65-inch model costs nearly as much as the 55-inch models of Samsung's other OLED TVs.

You can read more about the S90C in our Samsung S90C review. In addition to the S90C, TechRadar recommends OLED TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG in its best OLED TVs list.