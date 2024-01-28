... Ready for it? LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV drops to a stunning price for the Super Bowl

The 2024 Super Bowl is now just weeks away, and I can't shake off this TV deal I've spotted on the gorgeous and highly rated LG C2 OLED. Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,396 (was $1,899.99), which is the lowest price you can find, and an incredible deal on a big-screen premium OLED display.



The feature-packed OLED, which we gave five out of five stars in our LG C2 OLED review, was ranked at the top of last year's best TV list; you could almost say we have a bit of a love story with the TV. The LG C2 delivers a stunning OLED display powered by LG's a9 Gen5 AI processor, delivering deep contrast and excellent brightness. The LG TV also includes virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design - resulting in the ultimate home cinema setup for a Super Bowl Sunday of your wildest dreams.



Call it what you want, but the LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV deal at Walmart is not only down to a record-low price, but it also beats the current offer at Amazon. It's a deal so good that we think Taylor Swift herself might snap it up if she's not there in person to cheer on Mr. Kelce... if the Chiefs can pull off today's game.



Super Bowl TV deal: LG's gorgeous C2 OLED

Super Bowl TV deal: LG's gorgeous C2 OLED

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,396 at Walmart

We can't calm down because this deal on LG's highly-rated C2 OLED at Walmart is too good. The retailer has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,396, which is the lowest price you can find and beats the current offer at Amazon. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV. Price check: Amazon: $1,426.99

Don't blame me... more Super Bowl TV deals

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a smaller space but still want a premium display to watch the big game, Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for a fantastic price of $599.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $448 now $348 at Walmart

A mid-size QLED display under $400 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 55-inch model on sale for just $348. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

Hisense 65-Inch U6K Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $598 at Amazon

This Hisense set allows you to purchase a big-screen, feature-packed TV at an incredible price. The U6 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models with mini-LED backlighting, plus a QLED display, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range.

LG 86-inch UR7800 Series 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: was $1,249.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display for the Super Bowl, Best Buy has this 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV on sale for $899.99. You're getting a premium picture thanks to LG's α5 AI processor Gen6, plus webOS 23 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,549 at Walmart

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,549. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design, making it an excellent display to watch the big game.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

You can get the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

You can see more of the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now.