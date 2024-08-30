Labor Day sale slashes LG's all-new C4 OLED TV to a ridiculous record-low price

This year's Labor Day sales have officially kicked off, and I just spotted a stunning deal on one of the best TVs of 2024. Best Buy just launched its Labor Day sale, and the retailer dropped LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV to a ridiculous price of $1,599.99 (it was $2,699.99).

That's a mega discount of $1,100 and a new record-low price. It's $200 cheaper than what we saw on Prime Day, and I can guarantee you won't find a better deal on Labor Day itself.

• Shop Best Buy's full Labor Day sale

Released in March of this year, the LG C4 OLED TV is one of the best OLED TVs of 2024, thanks to its exceptional brightness, impressive gaming features, and premium sound.

The L4 is a successor to last year's LG C3 OLED, which TechRadar highly praised. Upgrades to the LG C4 include an improved picture experience with boosted brightness, a 144hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You also get excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, VRR and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Today's best Labor Day TV deal: LG's C4 OLED

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Labor Day sale has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV down to a new record-low price, thanks to a whopping $1,100 discount. Ranked in our best TV guide, LG's 2024 C4 OLED features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, VRR and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Keep in mind that today's deal on LG's C4 OLED TV is not only the best deal we've ever seen, it's also an incredible price for a high-end 2024 OLED display. I've listed more of today's best Labor Day TV sales below and keep in mind that most offers will end on Monday.

More of today's best Labor Day TV deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality, and just ahead of Labor Day, it's on sale for a new record-low price of $749.99 at Best Buy. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best-rated TV, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,493.99. That's a massive $1,100 discount and a record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, slim design, and reasonable price. To see today's Labor Day deal from Best Buy, you must add the S90C OLED TV to your cart.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $749.99 now $547.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget mid-size TV in today's Labor Day sales, you can't get much better than this 65-inch Hisense 4K smart TV on sale for $547.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $600.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99, the lowest price we've seen. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

TCL 65-inch QM7 QD-Mini LED 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $698 at Best Buy

TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability – and this QM7 display is no different. It offers brightness-boosting Mini-LED tech at a fraction of the price of other premium displays, as well as other top-end TV features such as 4K resolution support, Dolby Atmos and a smooth 240Hz gaming mode. It's now even better value for money following this $200 price cut for Labor Day.

Samsung DU6900 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $699.99 now $569.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's all-new 75-inch DU6900 series is on sale for just $569.99 - a new record-low price. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

Shop today's best Labor Day sales

You can also check out our Labor Day laptop sales guide and shop today's best Labor Day appliance sales.