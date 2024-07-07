It's never been a better time to buy an OLED TV - deals starting at just $799.99
Shop record-low prices on Samsung, Sony, and LG OLED displays
It's never been a better time to buy an OLED TV, and no, I'm not exaggerating. Thanks to this year's upcoming Prime Day deals event, and left-over 4th of July sales, Best Buy has incredible prices on some of this year's best-rated OLED TVs.
We've spotted new record-low prices on new 2024 displays as well as older model TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony. I've also price-checked competing retailers so you can be sure that the deals listed below are the best offers that you can find. Some highlights include LG's highly-rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,449.99, Samsung's all-new 42-inch S90D marked down to $1,249.99, and the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $799.99.
Shop more of Best Buy's OLED TV deals below, and keep in mind that today's offers are from its 4th of July sale, which ends on Sunday at Midnight. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, Best Buy's sale doesn't require a membership, and all TVs listed below ship for free.
Today's best OLED TV deals ahead of Prime Day
LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy
The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet, on sale for just $799.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.
Samsung 42-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,399.99 now $1,249.99 at Best Buy
If you're working with a small space but still want a premium OLED display, Best Buy has Samsung's all-new 42-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for $1,249.99. The 2024 OLED TV delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,449.99 at Best Buy
The best-selling 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $1,449.99. Thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, the stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience—all for under $1,500, which is fantastic value for a premium OLED display.
LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy's has LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99. That's an impressive $400 discount and a record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $2,299.99 at Best Buy
Sony's all-new 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is getting an impressive $500 discount, bringing the price down to a record-low of $2,299.99. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide-viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrasts, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.
Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $2,499.99 at Samsung
Samsung's all-new 65-inch S90D OLED TV is getting its first-time discount, on sale for $2,499.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy has Samsung's highly rated 65-inch S95C on sale for $1,99.99.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support. If you want one of the best OLED TVs on the market, then I highly recommend Samsung's S95C at this record-low price.
You can see more of the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now and shop more of today's best early Prime Day TV deals.
