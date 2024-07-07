It's never been a better time to buy an OLED TV - deals starting at just $799.99

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has Samsung's highly rated 65-inch S95C on sale for $1,99.99.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support. If you want one of the best OLED TVs on the market, then I highly recommend Samsung's S95C at this record-low price.