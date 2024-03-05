I loved the LG B3 OLED TV when I tested it – and it just hit a record-low price

It may have been LG's entry-level OLED TV from last year, but I think the LG B3 was one of the most underrated OLED TVs of 2023 – I even went as far to call it the dark horse of the OLED TV world thanks to its stunning OLED picture, great gaming performance and strong value for money.

It's easily one of the best TVs available and now it's even better value, as the 55-inch LG B3 OLED TV is down to a record-low price of £899 (was £1,099) at Marks Electrical. This deal proves that you don't have to pay premium prices to get a premium TV.

LG B3 OLED 55-inch: was £1,099 now £899 at Marks Electrical

Serving as the entry-level OLED for LG in 2023, the LG B3 offers nearly everything you could want from an OLED TV. It has excellent colours and contrast, plenty of features and top-notch gaming performance and (crucially) doesn't break the bank. It's easily one of the best TVs of last year as it proves that you can access a good sized OLED TV for less.

In our review of the LG B3, we said "its picture quality is nothing short of superb" and also said that this fantastic picture quality "surprisingly rivals the C3 and even holds its own against the G3" – LG's two more premium 2023 OLED TVs.

But it's not just in the picture that the LG B3 excels, it's also in its gaming performance, which we found to be precise and responsive. It may only come with two HDMI 2.1 ports, but this was its only real downside.

The LG B3 also benefits from LG's intuitive webOS smart TV platform, which is designed with a user-friendly approach, offering plenty of customisation options and useful tools.

The LG B3 is easily one of the best OLED TVs available and one of the best we tested last year, so if you're looking for an OLED TV without a big price tag, this should be one of your first options.

More of today's best TV deals

LG C3 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,899 now £1,299 at Currys

The LG C3 is a jack-of-all-trades TV that has excellent picture quality, great gaming capabilities, and performance and is available in a wide array of sizes. We've picked the 55-inch model here as it's ideal for almost any environment and situation, be it watching movies, streaming Netflix, or gaming on current-generation consoles. This is the cheapest we've seen the C3 since Prime Day, and at £1,299, it provides excellent value for its price.

Samsung S95C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was £2,699 now £2,099 at Currys

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now - and Currys has the 65-inch model on sale for £2,099. Our Samsung S95C review awarded the gorgeous display five stars thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality.

TCL QM8B 55-inch mini-LED TV: was £799 now £628 at Amazon

A good-size TV with mini-LED for ultra-bright images and better contrast for under £700? This is quite the value package, especially since it comes with QLED tech for richer colours, 4K 120Hz, and VRR support for gaming. We haven't tested this variant of this model, but given how good TCL's bang for the buck is in its mini-LED TVs generally, it looks like a great deal.