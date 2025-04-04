Heaps of LG's 2024 models are being run out to make way for 2025 models, and I've found the 5 best deals

Deals
By published

Screen sizes, technologies and prices to suit everyone

LG OLED, QNED and NanoCell TVs on a blue background with &quot;Big Savings&quot; text in white.
(Image credit: Future / LG)

When LG officially announced its 2025 TV lineup for Australia, not only was I excited for the arrival of the flagship G5 OLED, complete with its new four-stack OLED panel, but it also meant that prices of the 2024 range of screens would be on the cusp of some major discounts.

That’s now the case as a number of Australian retailers have slashed prices across all models, from the ex-flagship G4 OLED to the incredibly versatile C5 OLED, and even hitting the more entry-level Nanocell LG screens.

Obviously it’s always nice to have the latest and greatest in TV tech, but the fact remains that LG’s 2025 TV models will give your wallet a serious pounding. And considering last year’s screens were so good, they now represent exceptional value following this bout of discounts.

I’ve picked out five of my favourite deals for you to peruse, but if you’re looking for something else then make sure to click through to the various retailers and view all the models they have in stock. I guarantee you’ll find an unexpected bargain.

LG G4 OLED (65-inch)
LG G4 OLED (65-inch): was AU$5,299 now AU$2,988 at JB Hi-Fi

Save AU$2,311

Starting with my personal favourite (although I’m biased because I have this screen at home myself) this AU$2,300 discount on the LG G4 is the best I’ve ever seen. It’s a truly remarkable TV that proves why OLED really is the king when it comes to elevated home cinema. It serves up a gorgeous, detailed image with excellent colour and good brightness for an OLED panel. If you want the best of LG’s 2024 TVs, look no further.

View Deal
LG C4 (55-inch)
LG C4 (55-inch): was AU$3,299 now AU$1,778 at Appliance Central

Save AU$1,521

I mentioned earlier how the LG C4 is a versatile TV and I really meant it. It’s an excellent middle ground for anyone whose budget can’t quite stretch to the G4 above, but still wants to revel in the benefits of OLED. I’ve picked out this 55-inch model in particular, as not only has it dropped well below AU$2,000 (a bargain, if you ask me) but the size makes it ideal for secondary living areas or bedrooms. If you want a different size, Appliance Central has all sizes except for 77-inch in stock, with prices maxing out at AU$4,880 for the 83-inch beast.

View Deal
LG NanoCell NANO81 (86-inch)
LG NanoCell NANO81 (86-inch): was AU$3,299 now AU$1,899 at Amazon

Save AU$1,400

Speaking of TVs over 80-inches, Amazon has knocked AU$1,400 off this 86-inch NanoCell TV. I’ve not personally seen this screen with my own eyes, but I know the NanoCell range is LG’s entry-level series. That means it’s not going to compete with the OLEDs above for outright contrast and colour, but its panel is great for viewing off-centre, making it a great option for sports or other situations where many people will be sitting around the screen. It’s also great for gamers thanks to low input lag, though do note it’s missing extra features such as VRR.

View Deal
LG QNED86A evo (65-inch)
LG QNED86A evo (65-inch): was AU$2,299 now AU$1,998 at Appliance Central

Save AU$301

I know I said this round up of deals was for LG’s 2024 TVs, but I spotted this small saving on a brand new 2025 QNED86A screen and felt compelled to include it. LG has completely revamped its QNED range this year and, crucially, bestowed its evo brightness-boosting technology upon some of the ranges. I’ve briefly seen this Mini-LED model in person and the colours were wonderful and vibrant without being overblown and it can go seriously bright.

View Deal
LG B4 OLED (65-inch)
LG B4 OLED (65-inch): was AU$3,299 now AU$1,978 at Appliance Central

Save AU$1,321

Delivering many of the benefits of OLED technology but without the expected high price tag, the B4 is a great value screen even at full price. This 65-inch model has now received a hefty price cut, bringing it under AU$2,000 and making it a certified bargain. It misses out on the evo brightness-boosting tech, but it retains the infinite contrast inherent to OLED TVs and, as with many of LG’s other screens, is well-equipped for gamers.

View Deal
LG CineBeam Q
LG CineBeam Q: was AU$2,495 now AU$1,657.28 at PBTech

Save AU$837.72

So, I found the five best deals on TVs, but thought I’d throw in a slight curveball with this excellent discount on the CineBeam Q portable 4K projector. It serves up an excellent 4K image onto whatever surface you’re projecting onto and is further bolstered by LG’s excellent webOS smart interface – meaning you have full access to streaming apps (something not all other projectors can claim). I'd recommend an external speaker – and you'll need main power as it doesn't have a battery option – but with the two it’s perfect for movies on-the-go.

View Deal

None of my picks take your fancy? Check out all of the LG TV discounts at the following retailers:

LG
Appliance Central
JB Hi-Fi

You might also like

See more Television Deals
TOPICS
Max Langridge
Max Langridge
Staff Writer

Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of publication. He has written for TechRadar's sister publication What Hi-Fi? as well as Pocket-lint, and he's also a regular contributor to Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica. Max also dabbled in the men's lifestyle publication space, but is now firmly rooted in his first passion of technology.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about televisions
Kaleidescape Strato M movie player

Kaleidescape's new Blu-ray quality movie streamer is half the price, but has a huge 4K catch – and maybe that's okay
The Sony Bravia 8 II TV showing bubbles in a close-up

Sony's new OLED TV gets first price and release date, and it's great news for us, bad news for LG
Windows 365 Link

Microsoft's new thin client Windows 365 cloud PC is on sale now
See more latest
Most Popular
samsung galaxy watch ultra on a cyan background with the text lowest price
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra falls to a stunning new-low price at Amazon, no trade-in required
Home Depot
Home Depot's Spring Black Friday is live: 40% off patio furniture, grills and tools
Pixel wAtch 3 on a blue background with the text don&#039;t miss
The Pixel Watch 3 is an absolute bargain at Amazon – just $10 off its lowest-ever price
March Madness TV deals
Best Buy has a massive TV sale ahead of the Final Four: shop big-screen TVs from $259.99
Nintendo Switch 2 bundles on a blue background
How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 – limited stock available now, with more to come on April 8
Google Pixel 9 Pro on orange background with big savings text overlay
Visible Wireless just hit us with its best Pixel 9 deal ever – get $300 off any device with this handy code
Beats Studio Buds Plus in Transparent with pink background and lowest price text
Our best-rated Beats earbuds just dropped back to a record-low price
JBL Go 4 portable speaker in blue on cyan background with price cut sign
This cheap JBL portable speaker is a bargain at under $40 on Amazon
Two Dell laptops on a yellow background
Dell launches a huge spring sale with up to $400 off – I've picked the 4 best laptop deals
Walmart Big Savings sale 2025
Walmart's huge spring sale is still live – 21 deals I'd buy on grills, TVs, vacuums, and laptops before they're gone