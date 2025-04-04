Heaps of LG's 2024 models are being run out to make way for 2025 models, and I've found the 5 best deals

When LG officially announced its 2025 TV lineup for Australia, not only was I excited for the arrival of the flagship G5 OLED, complete with its new four-stack OLED panel, but it also meant that prices of the 2024 range of screens would be on the cusp of some major discounts.

That’s now the case as a number of Australian retailers have slashed prices across all models, from the ex-flagship G4 OLED to the incredibly versatile C5 OLED, and even hitting the more entry-level Nanocell LG screens.

Obviously it’s always nice to have the latest and greatest in TV tech, but the fact remains that LG’s 2025 TV models will give your wallet a serious pounding. And considering last year’s screens were so good, they now represent exceptional value following this bout of discounts.

I’ve picked out five of my favourite deals for you to peruse, but if you’re looking for something else then make sure to click through to the various retailers and view all the models they have in stock. I guarantee you’ll find an unexpected bargain.

LG G4 OLED (65-inch): was AU$5,299 now AU$2,988 at JB Hi-Fi Save AU$2,311 Starting with my personal favourite (although I’m biased because I have this screen at home myself) this AU$2,300 discount on the LG G4 is the best I’ve ever seen. It’s a truly remarkable TV that proves why OLED really is the king when it comes to elevated home cinema. It serves up a gorgeous, detailed image with excellent colour and good brightness for an OLED panel. If you want the best of LG’s 2024 TVs, look no further.

LG C4 (55-inch): was AU$3,299 now AU$1,778 at Appliance Central Save AU$1,521 I mentioned earlier how the LG C4 is a versatile TV and I really meant it. It’s an excellent middle ground for anyone whose budget can’t quite stretch to the G4 above, but still wants to revel in the benefits of OLED. I’ve picked out this 55-inch model in particular, as not only has it dropped well below AU$2,000 (a bargain, if you ask me) but the size makes it ideal for secondary living areas or bedrooms. If you want a different size, Appliance Central has all sizes except for 77-inch in stock, with prices maxing out at AU$4,880 for the 83-inch beast.

LG NanoCell NANO81 (86-inch): was AU$3,299 now AU$1,899 at Amazon Save AU$1,400 Speaking of TVs over 80-inches, Amazon has knocked AU$1,400 off this 86-inch NanoCell TV. I’ve not personally seen this screen with my own eyes, but I know the NanoCell range is LG’s entry-level series. That means it’s not going to compete with the OLEDs above for outright contrast and colour, but its panel is great for viewing off-centre, making it a great option for sports or other situations where many people will be sitting around the screen. It’s also great for gamers thanks to low input lag, though do note it’s missing extra features such as VRR.

LG QNED86A evo (65-inch): was AU$2,299 now AU$1,998 at Appliance Central Save AU$301 I know I said this round up of deals was for LG’s 2024 TVs, but I spotted this small saving on a brand new 2025 QNED86A screen and felt compelled to include it. LG has completely revamped its QNED range this year and, crucially, bestowed its evo brightness-boosting technology upon some of the ranges. I’ve briefly seen this Mini-LED model in person and the colours were wonderful and vibrant without being overblown and it can go seriously bright.

LG B4 OLED (65-inch): was AU$3,299 now AU$1,978 at Appliance Central Save AU$1,321 Delivering many of the benefits of OLED technology but without the expected high price tag, the B4 is a great value screen even at full price. This 65-inch model has now received a hefty price cut, bringing it under AU$2,000 and making it a certified bargain. It misses out on the evo brightness-boosting tech, but it retains the infinite contrast inherent to OLED TVs and, as with many of LG’s other screens, is well-equipped for gamers.

LG CineBeam Q: was AU$2,495 now AU$1,657.28 at PBTech Save AU$837.72 So, I found the five best deals on TVs, but thought I’d throw in a slight curveball with this excellent discount on the CineBeam Q portable 4K projector. It serves up an excellent 4K image onto whatever surface you’re projecting onto and is further bolstered by LG’s excellent webOS smart interface – meaning you have full access to streaming apps (something not all other projectors can claim). I'd recommend an external speaker – and you'll need main power as it doesn't have a battery option – but with the two it’s perfect for movies on-the-go.

None of my picks take your fancy? Check out all of the LG TV discounts at the following retailers:

• LG

• Appliance Central

• JB Hi-Fi