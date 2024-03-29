Early April Fools? Get a free Samsung 65-inch 4K TV, plus installation at Best Buy

This deal at Best Buy is so good you might think it's an early April Fools' Joke, but it's not, and you won't want to miss out. For a limited time, the retailer is offering a free Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV when you purchase a 2024 Samsung TV. But that's not all. You'll also get free installation on both TVs, and My Best Buy Plus and Total members can save an additional $100 on the TVs.



• Get a free Samsung 65-inch 4K TV



To receive this incredible offer, just add the free Samsung 65-inch TV to your cart and select a new Samsung 2024 display, which includes the Neo 4K and 8K models, the S95D OLED, and the 2024 The Frame TV. To get the free installation, you'll add Delivery + TV/Display Setup and Mounting to your cart for each TV. The free 65-inch 4K TV included in the deal is Samsung's TU690T Crystal 4K smart TV, which currently retails for $449.99. While it's an older model TV, it still offers Samsung's solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and HDR support.



While this incredible deal is also available at Samsung and Amazon, Best Buy is the only retailer to offer free installation for both TVs. If you're a My Best Buy Plus and Total member, you can also save $100 on your 2024 TV purchase – again, this is not a joke! If you're looking to save on older-model Samsung TVs, I've also listed all the best bargains from Best Buy further down the page.

Samsung TV deal at Best Buy

Samsung TV deal at Best Buy: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?id=pcmcat1707251695265&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-store%2Fsamsung-first-look%2Fpcmcat1707251695265.c%3Fid%3Dpcmcat1707251695265&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">order a Samsung 2024 TV and receive a free 65-inch 4K TV

Best Buy is offering a free Samsung 65-inch 4K TV worth $447 and free installation when you order a 2024 Samsung TV. This limited-time offer applies to all sets, including the Neo QLED 4K, The Frame, OLED, and Neo QLED 8K displays. Plus, if you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you can save an additional $100 on your purchase.

More Samsung TV deals at Best Buy

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6514052&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-75-class-tu690t-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6514052.p%3FskuId%3D6514052&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

If you're not interested in a new 2024 TV but want a budget 4K display, then you can buy Samsung's 75-inch TU690T series for just $549.99. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 75-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and HDR support.

Samsung 75-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6537373&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-75-class-cu7000-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6537373.p%3FskuId%3D6537373&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $749.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option with the 75-inch model on sale for $599.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6536964&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-65-class-s90c-oled-4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv%2F6536964.p%3FskuId%3D6536964&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/best-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount from its original price and the best deal you can find. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-s90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super-slim design, and reasonable price. Today's deal also includes a free one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6536969&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-65-class-s95c-oled-4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv%2F6536969.p%3FskuId%3D6536969&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $3,299.99 now $2,399.99 at Best Buy

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now, and the 65-inch model costs $2,399.99. It's pricey, but our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/samsung-s95c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung S95C review awarded this gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

