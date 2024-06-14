Act fast – this super-cheap 32-inch Amazon Fire TV is down to $90 for a limited time

With the 4th of July sales coming up fast we’re already seeing some tempting early bargains, especially if you're in the market for a super-cheap TV. But you'll have to act fast as this offer ends in a matter of hours – and will be hard to beat during Prime Day.

For instance, you can currently buy this Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD TV at Amazon for $89.99 (was $199.99). With a huge $110 discount, this works out at 55% off and borders on making this TV an impulse buy for anyone considering a small and very affordable display.

You won’t see any mention of Amazon Fire TVs in our look at the best TV brands, nor will this TV be considered as one of the best TVs. After all, it’s only a HD TV rather than a 4K TV that we’re used to seeing now. Still, if you want a simple super-cheap TV with easy access to all the streaming apps that you can add to your kitchen or bedroom, or simply to entertain the kids, it’ll do the job.

Today’s best cheap Amazon Fire TV deal

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD TV: was $199.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD TV is a pretty simple TV but it does have some highlights. While it may just have a 720p resolution, there’s support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. Such features mean it’s a cut above the HD TVs of old. There’s also Fire TV built-in saving you from needing to buy a streaming stick to access popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and more.

The Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD TV keeps things simple but it does so fairly well. If you’re on a tight budget or just need something small and straightforward, this will do the job.

Besides support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio, the TV has Alexa and Fire TV built-in. Alexa support through the voice remote means you can speak your commands such as finding something to watch, getting sports scores, or simply controlling the other smart home devices in your home. It’s convenient stuff and makes the TV more useful than just being a regular TV.

It only has three HDMI ports but that’s plenty for the task at hand. One allows you to connect a soundbar while the other two can be used to hook up a console or a DVD player.

We probably wouldn’t recommend connecting one of the best soundbars to it but a basic soundbar could be useful here. You can also use the wireless Bluetooth listening support to listen via headphones if you’d prefer.

And while we’re expecting to see more big discounts during Amazon Prime Day next month, it seems unlikely that we’ll see this TV go any lower. Although, if you’d rather buy something a bit more high-end, take a look at the other TV deals going on at the moment, including the many OLED TV deals that are available right now.