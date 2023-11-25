8 early Cyber Monday OLED 4K TV deals with record-low prices, for all budgets

We're now in the period where Black Friday is over, and we're preparing for Cyber Monday deals – but there's no lull between these two big sales days. Not only are there tons of offers on right now, but they include some of the lowest prices we've seen on some of the best OLED TVs.

In the US, the prices of the Samsung S90C are some of the best value you can get in any TV, in terms of quality for the price. The new prices for last year's LG C2 (formerly out pick as the best TV for most people) make it an incredible buy too. And the super-low price of the LG A2 is just astonishing.

In the UK, the Samsung S90C is even better value, somehow, thanks to fresh price drops combined with a cashback deal. Meanwhile, the 42-inch LG C3 is a phenomenal small TV with elite picture quality.

Early OLED TV Cyber Monday deals in the US

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,399 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart has dropped the 65-inch model to a stunning price of $1,399 - a new record-low. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control – all for under $1,400, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of $1,299.99 at Samsung's Black Friday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

LG C2 42-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,129 now $846 at Walmart

As one of the top rated OLEDs of 2022, the LG C2 is one of the best Black Friday TV deals available at Walmart, with the 42-inch available for its lowest ever price. The stunning display is praised for vivid colors and brilliant contrast in our LG C2 OLED review. It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for movies and the Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor for smoother, cleaner image processing.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,496.99 now $1,596.99 at B & H Photo & Video

The best early Black Friday TV deal is hands-down the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $549.99, thanks to today's massive $750 discount. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Early OLED TV Cyber Monday deals in the UK

Samsung 55-inch S90C QD-OLED TV: was £1,899 now £999 at PRC Direct with cashback

The Samsung S90C finds itself at the top of the best OLED TVs list, offering the stunning picture, gaming performance and sound quality of its more premium sibling the Samsung S95C, but for a fraction of the cost. You get everything you'll need in a TV with this one, and with £100 cashback (the straight price on PRC Direct is £1,099) it's an absolute bargain for our TV of the Year.

LG 55-inch B3 OLED TV: was £1,899 now £1,099 at Currys

At under £1,100, the LG B3 is an excellent entry-level 2023 OLED that packs plenty of punch in its performance and bring stunning picture quality for a more affordable price than other 2023 OLEDs. Whether it's gaming or movies you'll be using it for, the LG B3 can cover all the bases. This is a great early Black Friday deal for a brilliant TV, one we described as the dark horse of the 2023 OLED TV world.

LG 42-inch C3 OLED TV: was £949 now £854.10 at Fenwick

The LG C3 covers all the bases you could need. Excellent picture quality with vivid colours and deep black levels, extensive gaming features and a fantastic smart TV platform combine to make one superb TV. If you love the 42-inch model and want a bigger size, it's also available in plenty of sizes. This is the lowest price we've seen this TV and it's sure to be a popular one.

See all of TechRadar's Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage

More early Cyber Monday US deals

More early Cyber Monday UK deals