The Google Pixel 8a is the best budget phone and it's down to a record-low price

The Google Pixel 8a is one of the best Android phones, especially for those who want a very capable device without having to pay through the nose for it. The full retail price of £499 will put many off, but thanks to a new deal you can pick up the Google Pixel 8a at Amazon for £344.99 (was £499). That's the lowest price we've ever seen it.

There's a lot to love about The Pixel 8a, too. Boasting Google's latest mobile AI tools as well as seven years of Android updates, you'll be guaranteed to stay ahead of the curve. On top of that, the design is colourful and durable. You won't find so much of the future in any other phone that’s this affordable.

Today’s best Google Pixel 8a deal

Google Pixel 8a: was £499 now £344.99 at Amazon A £150 saving on Google's mid-range flagship phone is the best deal we've ever seen on this budget-friendly handset since its release. The phone has an impressive Tensor G3 chipset with many AI features that make it as modern as phones come. With a great-looking screen in the mix and a solid camera, it's a strong all-rounder at this price.

There's little not to love about this phone, something we discovered in our very positive Google Pixel 8a review, which led to it getting a spot in our best Android phones buying guide.

For under £350, you get a 6.1-inch display that looks great and gamers will love the 120Hz refresh rate so things are kept smooth while you browse or game. There's also a camera with a 64MP main sensor along with a 13MP ultrawide camera and selfie lens.

For all your photography needs, it takes great snaps with AI features like Best Take, ensuring you get the ideal facial expressions every time. For videos, you can even remove background noise thanks to Audio Magic Eraser.

We've got loads of other phone deals if you’re not committed to a Google Pixel 8a just yet. Other Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro deals are available too if you want to spend more.