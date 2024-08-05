The best smartwatch you can buy, Apple's Ultra 2, is back to its record-low price

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the second iteration of the best Apple Watch we've ever seen. We don't see too many deals on this incredible watch, but for a limited time only, it's dropped back to its all-time record low. That means you can get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at Amazon for $699.99 (was $799).

$700 for a smartwatch might seem like a ridiculous amount of money but this watch has the highest possible specs in every single area. Choose from a whole host of different strap loops to personalize your look, including the Olive Alpine Loop and the Orange Ocean Band.

Today's best Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $699.99 at Amazon

As one of the most iconic smartwatches around, the Ultra 2 is as premium as it comes. For a limited time only, you can get one of the best smartwatches for $100 less than its retail price. The Ultra 2 is Apple's best-ever smartwatch, and at a reduced price of $699, it's back down to a record-low price. An unbeatable screen, titanium case, and amazing battery life are all guaranteed with Apple's flagship model.

With the best screen on any smartwatch ever, it's no wonder we gave it an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review. "This world-beating screen is brought to life with a new customizable Ultra-exclusive watch face, showing the seconds ticking away around the screen in a very clever fashion." The screen is capable of putting out an impressive 3,000 nits of brightness so you'll be fine whether inside or out in bright sun.

The Apple Watch Ultra was the most radical redesign of the watch that Apple has ever attempted. The Ultra 2 follows in those footsteps and delivers the same amazing look and feel.

Recent months have seen a number of smartwatch deals hit the internet with big reductions on a variety of devices, especially if you're prepared to trade in an old device. With a plethora of options available, it can be hard to know where to start. Our well-researched guide to the best smartwatches is a great starting point.