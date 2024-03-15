Mega Best Buy weekend sale – I've picked out the 16 top deals worth buying

Best Buy is back with another massive weekend sale featuring huge discounts across a wide range of tech, such as laptops, TVs, headphones, appliances, tablets, game consoles, and more. I've searched the sale and picked out 16 of the best deals I'd recommend.

• View the full weekend sale at Best Buy

Some of the top offers over the next three days include the MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) for $899 (it was $1,099). That's a record-low price that comes hot off the release of the new M3 model, so it's a great time to buy to save some cash.

You can also get our favorite action camera for its lowest price as the Go Pro Hero12 Black has dropped to $349, the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones for a historic low of $249.99, and $1,000 off the Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV which is TechRadar's pick for the best TV available now.

If you're shopping this weekend, be sure to use your My Best Buy membership if you have one. That unlocks additional discounts on some items for Plus and Total members. If you're making a big purchase, it could be worth signing up for My Best Buy to secure those extra deals and savings.

We've also got all the latest Best Buy discount codes for some additional opportunities to save where eligible.

16 best weekend deals at Best Buy

Samsung 65-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6537363&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-65-class-cu7000-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6537363.p%3FskuId%3D6537363&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option if you don't need an expensive high-display but still want a solid overall picture – and you can grab this 65-inch model for just $399.99. With 4K resolution support, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub, this is a great deal for a big-screen TV.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6509650&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-6-laptop-apple-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-midnight%2F6509650.p%3FskuId%3D6509650&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,099 now $899 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price. We concluded that this is one of the best laptops you can buy in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-macbook-air-m2-2022" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment. The M1 is still up to those jobs too, so you'll still be fine with the cheaper option if your budget is smaller and you can still find it available to buy.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6549067&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flenovo-ideapad-3i-15-6-fhd-touch-laptop-core-i5-1155g7-with-8gb-memory-512gb-ssd-abyss-blue%2F6549067.p%3FskuId%3D6549067&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $629.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has taken almost $300 off this excellent value mid-range laptop that boasts a 15.6-inch screen, Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a decent 8-hour battery life. These components ensure solid overall performance for most day-to-day tasks including browsing, working and streaming videos. The processor is an older generation version but I'm still particularly impressed with the large and fast storage at this price, which is more than enough room for your files, applications, photos, videos and more.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6447382&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-airpods-pro-2nd-generation-with-magsafe-case-usbc-white%2F6447382.p%3FskuId%3D6447382&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $249 now $189.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for the same record-low price of $189.99 that we last saw over Black Friday. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/airpods-pro-2" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6565065&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-playstation-5-slim-console-marvels-spider-man-2-bundle-full-game-download-included-white%2F6565065.p%3FskuId%3D6565065&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $499.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

If you've been waiting for a strong offer on the most recent PS5 Slim console, this is the lowest price we've seen on this bundle, which includes the console and a digital copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It's a superb package for those looking to pick up the console for the first time.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=4901809&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-10-2-inch-ipad-9th-generation-with-wi-fi-64gb-space-gray%2F4901809.p%3FskuId%3D4901809&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $329.99 now $249 at Best Buy

The iPad 10.2 is still available at Best Buy for its lowest price ever this week. Apple's last-generation tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level slate can do it all without issue: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Ultimately, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, it doesn't get better than the Apple iPad 10.2. Also available at <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2F2021-Apple-10-2-inch-iPad-Wi-Fi%2Fdp%2FB09G9CJM1Z%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Amazon for $249

Sony WH-1000XM4: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6408356&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-wh1000xm4-wireless-noise-cancelling-over-the-ear-headphones-black%2F6408356.p%3FskuId%3D6408356&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

Here's a healthy $100 discount on the wireless noise-cancelling cans that sit at the top of our best headphones guide. The Sony WH-1000XM4 are the last-generation model but given the impressive audio quality, industry-leading noise-cancelation tech, comfortable fit and 30-hour battery life, we still fully recommend them as a great buy - especially at this price. They have been $20 cheaper in the past, but we don't expect to see that price again until later in the year during a sales event like Amazon Prime Day in July or Black Friday in November. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-WH-1000XM4-Canceling-Headphones-phone-call%2Fdp%2FB0863TXGM3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">$248 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6448525&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-chromebook-2-13-3-qled-touch-screen-intel-core-i3-8gb-memory-128gb-emmc-fiesta-red%2F6448525.p%3FskuId%3D6448525&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $699 now $299 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 was originally far more expensive than other Chromebook devices but is now fantastic value for money following this $400 discount. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, dramatically boosting performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and the battery lasts a full working day. At $300, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS, 44mm): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6340300&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-watch-se-2nd-generation-gps-40mm-midnight-aluminum-case-with-midnight-sport-band-m-l-midnight%2F6340300.p%3FskuId%3D6340300&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $249.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

We said in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-watch-se-2" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Apple Watch SE 2 review that it's a respectable mid-range smartwatch boasting good performance, impressive battery life, and a helpful suite of features. Just note that it lacks the temperature sensor and ECG sensor found in higher-end options like the Apple Watch 9. Right now, it's $50 off at Best Buy – although we have seen it for an extra $20 less over Black Friday.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6536964&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-65-class-s90c-oled-4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv%2F6536964.p%3FskuId%3D6536964&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/best-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best TV of the year and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and the lowest price you can find. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-s90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6546661&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-tab-s9-11-128gb-wi-fi-with-s-pen-graphite%2F6546661.p%3FskuId%3D6546661&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $799 now $699 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab S9 is the latest release in Samsung's lineup of high-end tablets, and this discount brings it back to within $20 of a historic low price. This latest iteration comes with new features such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an improved Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for solid all-around performance and fantastic picture quality whether you're working, streaming TV shows, or playing games. Upgrades are minimal compared to the last generation model, but we still thought this raised the bar for Android tablets in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/tablets/samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-and-tab-s9-plus-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 review.

GoPro Hero12 Black: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6554864&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgopro-hero12-black-action-camera-black%2F6554864.p%3FskuId%3D6554864&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $399 now $349 at Best Buy

This is a return to the record-low price for the top-rated action cam. The GoPro Hero12 Black is a best-in-class device with support for 4K video and photos, HDR for improved image quality, and super smooth footage. For an extra $50, you can also pick up a bundle including the action camera and a handful of accessories such as a handle, head strap, rechargeable battery pack and carry case.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6482071&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-buds2-true-wireless-earbud-headphones-phantom-black%2F6482071.p%3FskuId%3D6482071&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $149.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy

This is the lowest these buds have ever been and a more affordable alternative to the upgraded Pro version. The active noise cancellation, ambient sound and 360 audio features are slightly weaker here but still good for the price. Essentially, these are a solid, well-made and comfortable pair of earbuds for most Android users. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FWireless-Cancelling-Bluetooth-Lightweight-Graphite%2Fdp%2FB094242FV1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">$99.99 at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6560599&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-surface-pro-9-13-touch-screen-intel-core-i5-16gb-memory-256gb-ssd-with-surface-pro-keyboard-graphite%2F6560599.p%3FskuId%3D6560599&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,539.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy

A huge $440 saving is available on this bundle which includes a Surface Pro 9 and the useful Surface Keyboard cover to convert the tablet into a full laptop experience. The specification is good too, including a crisp 13-inch touchscreen, solid mid-range Intel i5 processor, and a generous 16GB of RAM. Storage is a little disappointing at 256GB (we would've liked 512GB), but the other components – as well as that free Keyboard Cover – make up for it.

TCL 65-inch Q6 4K QLED Fire TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6538134&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftcl-65-class-q6-series-qled-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6538134.p%3FskuId%3D6538134&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $699.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

This is great value for a TV of this size that also boasts a QLED display – a rare sight in TVs this cheap. We usually see this top-end tech in expensive TVs, so you're getting a bargain here with this good-sized display for watching sports, TV shows, and films. The QLED tech will give you a brighter and more vivid image with deeper blacks and vibrant colors that make whatever you're watching pop.