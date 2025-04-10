How does the Nintendo Switch 2 stack up against gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck and Rog Ally X? Find out in our latest podcast episode
Podcast, podcast on the net, what's the best portable gaming handset?
It's that time again; there's a new episode of the TechRadar podcast, where we're asking if the Nintendo Switch 2 has the moxy to take on some of the biggest names in handheld gaming like the Steam Deck and the Asus Rog Ally X.
The short answer is "yes", but the long answer is much more fun and interesting, so make sure to join us as we dive into the biggest stories in tech, including newly leaked images of Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Air, Microsoft's 50th Birthday celebrations and Copilot's new tricks.
To take us through all this and more, I'm joined as always by Hamish Hector and Lance Ulanoff, as well as TechRadar's Hardware Writer Dash Wood and Computing Editor Christian Guyton.
You can catch the episode in the video player above, or you can stream it directly via our YouTube channel, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts.
While you’re there, you can also catch up on all our previous episodes, including our CES and gaming specials, and if you’re on YouTube you can watch all of our fun and informative video reviews of the latest tech.
Our next episode is set to feature some interesting behind-the-scenes insights from one of the best-known names in mobile tech, as well as a celebration of 10 years of the Apple Watch. Make sure to subscribe so you don't miss it, and let us know in the comments below if you have any topics you want us to cover!
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine is an award-winning journalist (PPA 30 under 30 2024), having previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, champion of TechRadar's sustainability efforts as well and an advocate for internet safety and education. She has used her position to fight for progressive approaches towards diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.
