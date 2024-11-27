Forget the Oura Ring, Samsung's Galaxy Ring just fell to its lowest-ever price – here's why it's a better pick

The Black Friday deals have well and truly started, and we've just found a great saving on the Samsung Galaxy Ring that makes it a better pick than the Oura Ring.

Right now you can get the Samsung Galaxy Ring in the UK for just £349 in all sizes and colors, or for as little as $319 on select sizes and colors at Amazon in the US.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring gives you a great, discreet way to track your sleep, exercise, and more. It's a lot like the Oura Ring but boasts one key advantage: you don't need a subscription to use its features, saving you a ton of money over the Ring's lifetime.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Ring Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy Ring: was $399.99 now $319.99 at Amazon Right now in the US, you can score $90 off the Samsung Galaxy Ring, taking it to a new lowest-ever price of just $319, and the first major discount since its release. Just watch out, not all sizes and colors are discounted the same.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: was £399.99 now £349.99 at Samsung UK There's a £50 saving on every size and color of the Galaxy Ring at Samsung in the UK. That's also the lowest-ever price, and while the discount isn't as generous as across the pond, it is available on the entire range.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is our top overall pick for the best smart ring thanks to its great software, innovative case design, and the fact that you don't need a monthly subscription. Every Oura Ring purchase requires a $5.99 subscription to make the most of its feature – a massive advantage the Samsung Galaxy Ring enjoys. Otherwise, you're getting great fitness and sleep tracking, good battery life, AI, and more.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK