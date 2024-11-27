Forget the Oura Ring, Samsung's Galaxy Ring just fell to its lowest-ever price – here's why it's a better pick
The lowest-ever price and no subscription!
The Black Friday deals have well and truly started, and we've just found a great saving on the Samsung Galaxy Ring that makes it a better pick than the Oura Ring.
Right now you can get the Samsung Galaxy Ring in the UK for just £349 in all sizes and colors, or for as little as $319 on select sizes and colors at Amazon in the US.
The Samsung Galaxy Ring gives you a great, discreet way to track your sleep, exercise, and more. It's a lot like the Oura Ring but boasts one key advantage: you don't need a subscription to use its features, saving you a ton of money over the Ring's lifetime.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Ring Black Friday deals
Right now in the US, you can score $90 off the Samsung Galaxy Ring, taking it to a new lowest-ever price of just $319, and the first major discount since its release. Just watch out, not all sizes and colors are discounted the same.
There's a £50 saving on every size and color of the Galaxy Ring at Samsung in the UK. That's also the lowest-ever price, and while the discount isn't as generous as across the pond, it is available on the entire range.
The Samsung Galaxy Ring is our top overall pick for the best smart ring thanks to its great software, innovative case design, and the fact that you don't need a monthly subscription. Every Oura Ring purchase requires a $5.99 subscription to make the most of its feature – a massive advantage the Samsung Galaxy Ring enjoys. Otherwise, you're getting great fitness and sleep tracking, good battery life, AI, and more.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- B&H: $600 off Nikon, GoPro, Canon & Sony
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $2,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, Christmas decor, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, AirPods & appliances
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture, decor & Christmas
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 65% off Apple, PS5, Kindle
- AO: deals on appliances, TVs and laptops
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone 16 for £29.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- John Lewis: up to £300 off laptops and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Nintendo: up to 30% off Switch and Lego
- Samsung: up to £700 off TVs & phones
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Sonos: up to 20% off speakers and soundbars
- Very: up to 30% off appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.