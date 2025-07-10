As a Lego fanatic, these are the 5 deeply discounted sets I recommend buying during Prime Day – prices from just AU37.60

I’ll never hide my love for Lego. I especially love the easy-to-build model kits that are fun for kid and adult alike, and can look brilliant on a shelf as decoration. It’s tons of fun to build kits with my niece, and my house is decorated with a bunch of our finished builds. This Prime Day, a bunch of awesome sets are discounted and tempting me to make a purchase.

Many of my favourite sets are part of the Lego Star Wars range, but I’ve included a good mix below, including Marvel, Icons and Botanical models.

I reckon you should check out the Lego store on Amazon if what I’ve got below isn’t a good fit, but I believe I’ve wrapped up a good range of kits that could be fun for a Lego-loving adult or child alike. There’s also some other alternatives if you’re after something similar but not quite what I’ve got under the spotlight.

Keen for more discounts? Check out our live coverage of Amazon’s Prime Day sale.