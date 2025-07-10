As a Lego fanatic, these are the 5 deeply discounted sets I recommend buying during Prime Day – prices from just AU37.60
From Star Wars to Marvel, epics builds and the little ones
I’ll never hide my love for Lego. I especially love the easy-to-build model kits that are fun for kid and adult alike, and can look brilliant on a shelf as decoration. It’s tons of fun to build kits with my niece, and my house is decorated with a bunch of our finished builds. This Prime Day, a bunch of awesome sets are discounted and tempting me to make a purchase.
Many of my favourite sets are part of the Lego Star Wars range, but I’ve included a good mix below, including Marvel, Icons and Botanical models.
I reckon you should check out the Lego store on Amazon if what I’ve got below isn’t a good fit, but I believe I’ve wrapped up a good range of kits that could be fun for a Lego-loving adult or child alike. There’s also some other alternatives if you’re after something similar but not quite what I’ve got under the spotlight.
This is a pretty cheap set in the Lego Botanicals collection, with three bamboo shoots sticking out of a pot. It’s a good bit of decoration for a desk or set of shelves, and looks great alongside other Botanicals kits.
Not your style? Here are some other great Lego Botanicals sets:
• Lego Botanicals Mini Orchid: was AU$49.99 now AU$37.60
• Lego Botanicals Japanese Red Maple Bonsai Tree: was AU$99.95 now AU$69
• Lego Botanicals Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet: was AU$99.99 now AU$63.20
Of the sets that I’ve included in this list, this is my favourite. Maybe it’s more for us big kids than children looking for a fun and interactive toy, but this recreated da Vinci Flying Machine is going to look perfect on my desk. Oh, there’s even a little Leonardo minifigure!
After something different? Here are some other nice Icons kits on sale:
• Lego Icons Ayrton Senna’s McLaren MP4/4: was AU$99.99 now AU$71.20
• Lego Icons Tranquil Garden: was AU$179.99 now AU$124
• Lego Icons Discovery Space Shuttle: was AU$299 now AU$239
It wouldn’t be a list of great Lego sets without including one of the company’s big Star Wars kits. This is an Imperial Star Destroyer, interior and all, as seen in Episode IV, V and VI, and features a bunch of little Imperial troops along with Darth Vader himself. To my surprise there’s even a little Kal Kestis, one of my favourite Jedis and star of the Star Wars Jedi series of games.
Eying something cheaper? Here are some great alternatives:
• Lego Star Wars Boarding The Tantive IV: was AU$89.99 now AU$69
• Lego Star Wars ARC-170 Starfighter: was AU$109.99 now AU$79.20
• Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Model Kit: was AU$199.99 now AU$127.20
I originally highlighted this set back in June, when it was at its lowest price, but now it’s dropped even further. This Lego set captures the iconic Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It even includes a minifigure of Link with his Master Sword and Hylian Shield, along with Zelda, a Sheikah Slate and a few Koroks. It’s a must-have for a Zelda fan.
Keen on another great pop culture set? Here are some other options:
• Lego Ideas Red London Telephone Box: was AU$199.99 now AU$151.98
• Lego Ideas Twilight The Cullen House: was AU$320.17 now AU$261
• Lego Ideas Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale: was AU$499.99 now AU$379
Marvel’s X-Men superheroes are going through a bit of a resurgence of late, with the iconic mutant heroes set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an upcoming film, and the success of X-Men ‘97 on Disney+. This set captures that 1990s style of the X-Men exceptionally well, with Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, Jean Grey, Ice Man, Rogue, Gambit, Bishop, Magneto and Professor X minifigures included in a recreation of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters being attached by a Sentinel.
Marvelling something else? Here are some alternatives:
• Lego Marvel Spider-Verse: Miles Morales vs. The Spot: was AU$79.99 now AU$60
• Lego Marvel Iron Man’s Laboratory: was AU$89.99 now AU$71.20
• Lego Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle: was AU$549.99 now AU$440.73
Keen for more discounts? Check out our live coverage of Amazon’s Prime Day sale.
You might also like...
- Lego just dropped new Fortnite sets, and this one will let you build the best event of Chapter 1 at home
- I think Apple TV+ is the best-value streaming service right now – try it now for just half price thanks to Prime Day
- The battle of the bots: as TechRadar's resident robot-vacuum expert, these are the 4 Prime Day deals I'd spend my own money on
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Zac has been in the tech writing game for six years, having previously written for Gizmodo Australia, Canstar Blue, and The Daily Mail Australia (with articles on Nine, Junkee, Kotaku Australia and Lifehacker Australia). He’s a huge nerd with a deep passion for technology. While his main focus at TechRadar Australia is phones, monitors and peripherals, he also has a deep interest in the growing Australian EV landscape. Outside of Techradar, Zac’s a Headspace (a youth mental health organization) volunteer and an avid gamer.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.