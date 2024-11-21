6 Black Friday fitness trackers for less than £60

Buying a fitness tracker this Black Friday doesn't have to break the bank

Xiaomi band 9 and fitbit inspire 3 on a green background
(Image credit: Future / Fitbit / Xiaomi)

This year's Black Friday deals are the perfect time to score a new fitness tracker to elevate your exercise for 2025.

But while buying a new fitness tracker doesn't have to break the bank, with a myriad of cheap crap all over Amazon it can be hard to know which inexpensive options are worth your time, and which should be avoided at all costs.

That's why we've put together a round-up of six of the best fitness trackers available right now for less than £60 in the Amazon Black Friday UK sale. Household names like Fitbit and Huawei make the list, but there are also some picks you might not have heard from.

In the U.S.? Here are 7 fitness trackers for less than £70.

Today's best sub-£60 fitness tracker Black Friday deals

Fitbit Inspire 3
Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £58.99

For just £58 you can grab a Fitbit Inspire 3 plus six months of Fitbit Premium worth another £50. It's a discrete, low-profile tracker with great metrics and 10 days of battery life.

Amazfit Bip 5
Amazfit Bip 5: was £69 now £58.63

If you want a cheap full-blown smartwatch, the Amazfit Bip 5 is hard to fault in this price bracket. Sure, you won't get the performance of an Apple Watch, but you're not paying for that privilege. Instead, you'll get 10 days of battery life and basic health-tracking metrics.

Fitbit Ace 3
Fitbit Ace 3: was £69.99 now £44.99

This £45 Fitbit is a child-friendly fitness tracker with 8 days of battery life. It works with an iPhone or Android and is perfect for getting younger kids interested in health and well-being. Naturally, it's spill and splashproof and is designed to take a bit of a beating.

Huawei Band 9
Huawei Band 9: was £49.99 now £38.99

The Huawei Band series continues to find a home in our best cheap fitness trackers guide, and this Band 9 for £38.99 is one of the best. Get up to 14 days of battery life, sleep tracking, 100 training models, and a nifty display.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8
Xiaomi Smart Band 8: was £34.99 now £31.48

Frequently our top cheap fitness tracker pick, the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 boasts a wonderful display, cool design, and discrete form factor. You'll get fitness tracking features like heart rate and sleep monitoring. Did we mention it's only 30 quid?

Xiaomi Smart Band 9
Xiaomi Smart Band 9: was £39.09 now £36.99

If you want to stretch another £5, you can grab the newer Xiaomi Smart Ban 9, sporting a 1200 nits AMOLED display, 5ATM waterproofing, and great battery life that could last up to 21 days.

If £60 is your budget, the top pick here is really the Black Friday Fitbit deal. It's the best-value pick and the most recognizable/reputable brand on the list. It's also the biggest discount, so you're getting the most for your money.

Don't be fooled though, there's no knock-off Ali Express rubbish on this list, just reputable products. Don't just take my word for it though, catch up on our Xiaomi Smart Band 9 review or our Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro review. We've also been hands-on with the Fitbit Ace 3, too.

