6 Black Friday fitness trackers for less than £60
Buying a fitness tracker this Black Friday doesn't have to break the bank
This year's Black Friday deals are the perfect time to score a new fitness tracker to elevate your exercise for 2025.
But while buying a new fitness tracker doesn't have to break the bank, with a myriad of cheap crap all over Amazon it can be hard to know which inexpensive options are worth your time, and which should be avoided at all costs.
That's why we've put together a round-up of six of the best fitness trackers available right now for less than £60 in the Amazon Black Friday UK sale. Household names like Fitbit and Huawei make the list, but there are also some picks you might not have heard from.
In the U.S.? Here are 7 fitness trackers for less than £70.
Today's best sub-£60 fitness tracker Black Friday deals
For just £58 you can grab a Fitbit Inspire 3 plus six months of Fitbit Premium worth another £50. It's a discrete, low-profile tracker with great metrics and 10 days of battery life.
If you want a cheap full-blown smartwatch, the Amazfit Bip 5 is hard to fault in this price bracket. Sure, you won't get the performance of an Apple Watch, but you're not paying for that privilege. Instead, you'll get 10 days of battery life and basic health-tracking metrics.
This £45 Fitbit is a child-friendly fitness tracker with 8 days of battery life. It works with an iPhone or Android and is perfect for getting younger kids interested in health and well-being. Naturally, it's spill and splashproof and is designed to take a bit of a beating.
The Huawei Band series continues to find a home in our best cheap fitness trackers guide, and this Band 9 for £38.99 is one of the best. Get up to 14 days of battery life, sleep tracking, 100 training models, and a nifty display.
Frequently our top cheap fitness tracker pick, the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 boasts a wonderful display, cool design, and discrete form factor. You'll get fitness tracking features like heart rate and sleep monitoring. Did we mention it's only 30 quid?
If you want to stretch another £5, you can grab the newer Xiaomi Smart Ban 9, sporting a 1200 nits AMOLED display, 5ATM waterproofing, and great battery life that could last up to 21 days.
If £60 is your budget, the top pick here is really the Black Friday Fitbit deal. It's the best-value pick and the most recognizable/reputable brand on the list. It's also the biggest discount, so you're getting the most for your money.
Don't be fooled though, there's no knock-off Ali Express rubbish on this list, just reputable products. Don't just take my word for it though, catch up on our Xiaomi Smart Band 9 review or our Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro review. We've also been hands-on with the Fitbit Ace 3, too.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 58% off Kindle and Echo
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone from £19.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dunelm: deals on homewares and appliances
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- Emma: up to 50% off mattresses
- Jessops: up to £900 off cameras and drones
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Toolstation: discounts on tools and smart home
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.