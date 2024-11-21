7 fitness tracker Black Friday deals under $70: Save on getting your steps in

The Black Friday sales are almost in full swing now, and there are loads of deals on the best fitness trackers and the best smartwatches at all price points, from the smallest fitness band to the biggest, most rugged adventure watch. While many serious fitness enthusiasts are looking for high-powered pieces of kit to help them hit their goals in 2025, with tons of specialist features to dig into, just as many people are looking for simple, cost-effective fitness trackers and step counters to make doing everyday activities a little bit easier.

These basic band-style trackers, like the Fitbit Inspire 3 (reduced from $99 down to $69 at Best Buy), are unobtrusive to wear, tend to have a longer battery life than most smartwatches due to their reduced power output, and are able to track your steps per day, sleep, workouts, and general activity levels. Some may prompt you if you've been sitting down too long, while others have bigger, brighter screens to offer guidance mid-workout.

There's never been a better time to snap up one of the best cheap fitness trackers than Black Friday. Below, we've highlighted seven excellent (and crucially cheap) fitness trackers you can bag for under seventy bucks. Now that's a Black Friday deal worth running to get.

In the UK? Here are 6 fitness trackers for under £60.

Today's best fitness tracker Black Friday deals

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99.95 now $69.95 at Amazon Last year's best Fitbit Inspire 3 deal has returned to its lowest-ever price of $69.95, $30/30% off the usual list price of $99.95. Available in both colors, you'll get 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and notifications from your communication apps.

Nothing CMF Watch Pro: was $79.95 now $69 at Amazon The minimalist CMF Watch Pro series is outstanding for its price. A slick, stripped-back smartwatch experience in monochrome, it's one of the coolest, most functional smartwatches you'll find under $100 anywhere. It works with iPhone and Android, making it a great Apple Watch alternative.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8: was $49.99 now $45.80 at Amazon The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 is pretty emblematic of the sort of tracker we'll be looking at. It's a simple band-shaped tracker with a 1.62-inch screen, is water resistant, has over a week of battery life, and is very cheap. Ideal for general gym work, light jogging, yoga, and step counting; anyone who wants to track their workouts and keep an eye on their heart rate in an effective way, without granular detail and for a low price, should consider it.

Amazfit Bip 5: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Walmart Amazfit delivers quality smartwatches and fitness trackers, and the Amazfit Bip 5 is no exception. With 11-Day Battery, 120 sports modes, and the usual health monitoring (heart rate, steps, sleep tracking) via the Zepp Health app. Its stainless steel design means it looks more premium than other cheap trackers.

Garmin Vivofit Jr 3: was $89.99 now $69.99 at Walmart The Garmin Vivofit Jr 3 is a perfect, swim-friendly kids smartwatch. The free companion app even includes chore management features, syncing with the watch to beep for videogame-style rewards. The tracker is extremely durable as you'd expect from Garmin, although this discount is only on the lilac model.

Cubitt Jr Smart Watch: was $65 now $49.95 at Target Cubitt's Jr Smart Watch offers kids and teens a 1.4-inch color touchscreen, accelerometer to help estimate step count and distance traveled. Kids can get text, Whatsapp, and call alerts too, along with brain training games and alarm functions.

Altogether, if you're taking your first steps into fitness or you're replacing an existing tracker, you'll find an option out there for you. There is no cheap, malfunctioning tat here: each of these trackers are from trusted brands which have had multiple products vetted by TechRadar. Don't be fooled by the knockoff smartwatches on Amazon!

If you're looking for a more expensive tracker or a more powerful smartwatch, check out our guides to the Black Friday Garmin deals, Black Friday Fitbit deals, and Black Friday Apple Watch deals.

