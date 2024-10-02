This budget-friendly Amazon Fire tablet drops to a record-low price for Prime Day

I've already spotted many strong early Prime Day deals ahead of next week's members-exclusive sale at Amazon in both the US and the UK. One of the best ones I've come across is the Amazon Fire HD 10 at Amazon US for $74.99 (was $139.99). You can also pick up the Amazon Fire HD 10 at Amazon UK for £79.99 (was £149.99). These are the lowest prices ever for this budget-friendly tablet in both regions.

This deal is for the 32GB version which will give you enough space to download your essential apps, favorite TV shows and store your family photos. The 64GB alternative is also discounted to $84.99 / £109.99 if you want more storage. Either way, this is an affordable everyday tablet that's ideal for surfing the web and streaming videos.

Today’s best Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

This tablet was already budget-friendly but with a near-50% discount, it's now more affordable than ever. Don't think the low price means poor specs. Sure, it's fairly middling, but it has all you need for light everyday jobs. The full HD display at 10.1-inches makes everything look great, including movies and TV shows. If you want make use of the tablet for video-calling, then the front-facing camera will make you and your surroundings look great.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was £149.99 now £79.99 at Amazon

A little bigger in size, the Amazon Fire HD 10 also sports a better screen thanks to its full HD panel. Content looks nicer, plus it has a convenient 5MP front-facing camera for taking calls as you move. It all comes together to provide a slightly faster and more appealing way to use a tablet, while still keeping costs down and providing that all-important Alexa support. Again, this one is at a record-low price for all ahead of Prime Day so it's well worth jumping on.

Our best tablets guide doesn't feature the Amazon Fire HD 10 but that doesn't mean it shouldn't be a contender for your next tablet. At this price, it makes the perfect option for infrequent use and undemanding day-to-day tasks, or getting your children tech ready.

One of the most convenient things about this tablet is that you can get all your favorite social media apps including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok. We also love that Alexa is embedded inside so you can control the tablet and your smart home devices with your voice.

We have a number of other tablet deals available right now. We've categorised everything so you can quickly identify which option is best for you. If money isn't an issue then you might want to check out our iPad deals hub.