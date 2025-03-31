The versatile Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is down to a record low price of $199.99

Looking for great tablet deals that won’t cost a fortune? Today is the day. Right now, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at Amazon for $199.99 (was $265) which is the lowest price it’s ever been.

The popular tablet has dropped that low in the past but only over Christmas 2024, so it’s been a long time since we saw such a good price cut. The 10.4-inch tablet is a versatile model that comes with a stylus for sketching out designs, promises long battery life and decent performance for the price.

If you're an Android owner, you'll easily slot the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite into your workflow as it's great when it comes to many different tasks.

Today’s best cheap Samsung tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $265 now $199.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an excellent all-rounder budget tablet that will suit many purposes. It has a good-looking 10.4-inch screen along with Dolby Atmos support, so it’s good for watching movies on the go. It also has an S Pen for writing notes or marking up documents. It’s lightweight enough to take wherever you want, while the 14-hour battery life will suit a busy day.

Our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review called it "Samsung’s most cohesive iPad rival to date”, which is quite the compliment. At launch, it was “arguably the best non-premium tablet” Samsung had launched with a “robust design” and “plentiful UI customization options”.

It can be a “little sluggish in use”, but we still gave it four stars while also spending some time comparing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite vs iPad 10.2.

This isn’t one of the best tablets out there, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will still suit many needs. You could distract the kids with it on a journey but also easily use it on your commute to catch up on email or work on some research. Crucially, this is all possible for a much lower price than going the Apple route.

If you want to invest more in your tablet, there are many iPad deals around. In particular, if you don’t mind a smaller screen but want something lightweight, there are some great iPad mini deals out there.