The versatile Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is down to a record low price of $199.99
An ideal everyday tablet at a great price on Amazon
Looking for great tablet deals that won’t cost a fortune? Today is the day. Right now, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at Amazon for $199.99 (was $265) which is the lowest price it’s ever been.
The popular tablet has dropped that low in the past but only over Christmas 2024, so it’s been a long time since we saw such a good price cut. The 10.4-inch tablet is a versatile model that comes with a stylus for sketching out designs, promises long battery life and decent performance for the price.
If you're an Android owner, you'll easily slot the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite into your workflow as it's great when it comes to many different tasks.
Today’s best cheap Samsung tablet deal
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an excellent all-rounder budget tablet that will suit many purposes. It has a good-looking 10.4-inch screen along with Dolby Atmos support, so it’s good for watching movies on the go. It also has an S Pen for writing notes or marking up documents. It’s lightweight enough to take wherever you want, while the 14-hour battery life will suit a busy day.
Our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review called it "Samsung’s most cohesive iPad rival to date”, which is quite the compliment. At launch, it was “arguably the best non-premium tablet” Samsung had launched with a “robust design” and “plentiful UI customization options”.
It can be a “little sluggish in use”, but we still gave it four stars while also spending some time comparing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite vs iPad 10.2.
This isn’t one of the best tablets out there, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will still suit many needs. You could distract the kids with it on a journey but also easily use it on your commute to catch up on email or work on some research. Crucially, this is all possible for a much lower price than going the Apple route.
If you want to invest more in your tablet, there are many iPad deals around. In particular, if you don’t mind a smaller screen but want something lightweight, there are some great iPad mini deals out there.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra trade-in deal is back - get up to $800 off
How to sync iPhone and iPad – iCloud, Photos, Calendars, and more