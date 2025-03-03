Leaked Galaxy Tab S10 FE specs and unofficial renders hint at how Samsung will take on the iPad again

Leaked specs for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus have emerged

We also got a look at some unofficial renders

Expect these tablets to sort the Samsung Exynos 1580 chip

Our Galaxy Tab S10 Plus review and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review will catch you up on the premium-level tablets Samsung unveiled last September, but it seems likely that more affordable models are on the way to give the best iPads some more competition.

WinFuture has posted a pretty comprehensive set of specs for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, so it would appear there are two new models with the FE (Fan Edition) branding on the way.

The standard model gets a 10.9-inch display (2304 x 1440 pixels), while the Plus model ups that to a 13.1-inch screen (2880 x 1800 pixels). Apparently there's a Samsung Exynos 1580 chipset running everything on both tablets, plus 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

Storage options are said to be 128GB or 256GB, with 5G as an option. There are 12MP selfie cameras on the front and 13MP rear cameras on the back as per this leak, with battery capacities of 8,000mAh (standard model) and 10,090mAh (Plus model) mentioned.

Take a look

Hey #FutureSquad! Here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyTabS10FEPlus (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)!😏Today, on behalf of brand new Partner @sammygurus 👉🏻 https://t.co/Agy3LxdA3d pic.twitter.com/3EoExvMV8UMarch 1, 2025

Compared to the more premium S10 Ultra and S10 Plus models, the specs detailed in this leak are much more modest – emphasising that these are mid-range tablets looking to take on the entry-level iPad (which we're expecting to be refreshed this year).

However, we don't yet have pricing – which will be crucial in terms of how appealing these tablets are. An official unveiling can't be too far off at this point – the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus launched back in October 2023.

We've also got some high-resolution unofficial renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, courtesy of @OnLeaks and SammyGuru, which shows a familiar design that follows the lead of the tablets we've already seen in this series.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The super-sized tablet is predicted to be just 6mm thick front to back, while the weight is said to be less than 700 grams. A dual audio speaker system is predicted too, plus support for the Samsung S Pen stylus.