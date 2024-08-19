The best cheap Apple iPad drops to under $200 for the first time ever

With back-to-school sales in full swing, there's no better time to get the most reliable and affordable iPad ever. Today, you can buy the Apple iPad 10.2 at Amazon for $199 (was $329). Despite being a slightly older version of the iPad, this tablet is still more than enough for most people.

This iPad previously dropped to $229 but this is the first time we've seen it at such a low price – one that's unlikely to be beaten in next month's Labor Day sales. The iPad 10.2 is still the best iPad for anyone keeping to a budget so it’s even more appealing when it’s discounted to such a terrific low price.

Today’s best iPad deal

Apple iPad 10.2: was $329 now $199 at Amazon

Suitable for most people and great for students, the Apple iPad 10.2 provides excellent value, especially at its lowest price ever. It boasts the A13 Bionic chip which has previously powered the iPhone 11 range, while the 10.2-inch Retina screen looks great with True Tone support. Extensive app support, an ultra-wide front camera, and Touch ID all mean the Apple iPad 10.2 covers all the essential bases for a tablet at an impressive price.

In our Apple iPad 10.2 review, we highlighted how much of a bargain this tablet is at full price, let alone when discounted to under $200. It’s incredibly easy to use, as you’d expect from an Apple device, while offering key features like a selfie camera with Center Stage support so your video calls look more professional than most.

As is often the case with iPads, the big highlight here is the 10.2-inch screen with a 2160 x 1620 resolution and True Tone, so it adjusts to your lighting situation. The Apple iPad 10.2 nails all of the essentials, even if it lacks some of the more advanced features seen on more pricier iPads.

If you need more power, there are other iPad deals around. For something from a different manufacturer, there are several other tablet deals underway as well right now..